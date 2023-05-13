Then Nottingham man jostled with Jeremy McWilliams (Bayview Hotel Paton) and Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki) on the first two laps before turning the screw, just as he had done in the first race.

The 40-year-old was able to immediately open a cushion and powered away to win by 4.8s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McWilliams, still racing at age 59, finished a safe second after McLean made a mistake at Mill Road roundabout on the fourth and final lap.

Richard Coope won both Supertwin races at the North West 200 on Saturday for a KMR Kawasaki double

The Tobermore man was still able to claim his second rostrum finish at the north coast road race, coming home 2.6s behind McWilliams.

Paul Jordan, second in the first race, was a lonely fourth on the PreZ Racing Kawasaki, well clear of Italian Stefano Bonetti (Paton), who was a Supertwin winner in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irishman Joe Loughlin rounded out the top six ahead of American newcomer Cory West.