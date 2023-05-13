News you can trust since 1737
Richard Cooper quickly put the second Supertwin race to bed when he decided to make a break on the KMR Kawasaki, wrapping up a double for Ryan Farquhar at the North West 200.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 13th May 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read

Then Nottingham man jostled with Jeremy McWilliams (Bayview Hotel Paton) and Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki) on the first two laps before turning the screw, just as he had done in the first race.

The 40-year-old was able to immediately open a cushion and powered away to win by 4.8s.

McWilliams, still racing at age 59, finished a safe second after McLean made a mistake at Mill Road roundabout on the fourth and final lap.

Richard Coope won both Supertwin races at the North West 200 on Saturday for a KMR Kawasaki doubleRichard Coope won both Supertwin races at the North West 200 on Saturday for a KMR Kawasaki double
The Tobermore man was still able to claim his second rostrum finish at the north coast road race, coming home 2.6s behind McWilliams.

Paul Jordan, second in the first race, was a lonely fourth on the PreZ Racing Kawasaki, well clear of Italian Stefano Bonetti (Paton), who was a Supertwin winner in 2019.

Irishman Joe Loughlin rounded out the top six ahead of American newcomer Cory West.

Peter Hickman developed an issue on his PHR Performance Yamaha R7 and dropped out.

