Richard Cooper was fastest in Wednesday’s delayed Supersport qualifying session on the opening day of the Briggs Equipment North West 200.

The session was stopped on the first lap following a red flag incident, with two riders taken to hospital.

One competitor was airlifted by the air ambulance with the second rider transported by ambulance.

After a lengthy delay, a shortened session was restarted at 14:42 BST with time running out before roads around the 8.9-mile course had to be opened by 15:00 BST.

Richard Cooper (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) was fastest in the delayed Supersport qualifying session at the North West 200 on Wednesday. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Nottingham rider Cooper, a winner in the Supersport class in 2024, set the fastest lap on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha at 116.795mph.

Cooper was only 0.047s ahead of Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison (116.775mph), with Michael Dunlop third quickest on his new Milwaukee Ducati V2 at 115.682mph.

Dunlop managed four laps with Cooper and Harrison squeezing in five laps around the ‘Triangle’ course in perfect sunshine.

Peter Hickman was fourth on his Trooper Triumph by PHR Performance, while Josh Brookes (Jackson Racing by Prosper2 Honda) and Mike Browne (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) rounded out the top six.

Ian Hutchinson (MLav Racing Yamaha), Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing by Prosper2 Honda), Adam McLean (PRA Yamaha) and Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) finalised the top ten.

Alastair Seeley, who has won a record 13 Supersport races at the North West, was 14th on the CD Racing by MSS Performance Kawasaki.

The Superstock and Supertwin qualifying sessions did not take place following a series of delays, with three red flags in total on Wednesday.

SUPERSPORT TIMES

2. Dean Harrison (Honda) 4:36.531 (116.775 mph)

3. Michael Dunlop (Ducati) 4:39.144 (115.682 mph)

4. Peter Hickman (Triumph) 4:40.564 (115.097 mph)

5. Josh Brookes (Honda) 4:41.315 (114.789 mph)

6. Mike Browne (Yamaha) 4:41.469 (114.727 mph)

7. Ian Hutchinson (Yamaha) 4:41.674 (114.643 mph)

8. Paul Jordan (Honda) 4:41.706 (114.630 mph)

9. Adam McLean (Yamaha) 4:41.800 (114.592 mph)