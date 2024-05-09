NW200: Richard Cooper wins maiden Supersport race after key rival Davey Todd wiped out in first-lap drama
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Richard Cooper clinched his first Supersport victory at the North West 200 in a dramatic race after key rival Davey Todd was wiped out on the opening lap at York Corner.
Todd was leading on the Powertoolmate Ducati when he was hit by Adam McLean, who appeared to lose the front of his J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki machine, taking both riders out.
That left Cooper with clear road ahead of him and the Nottingham man streaked away on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha to seal his fifth victory at the event.
Peter Hickman (Trooper Triumph by PHR) edged past Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Triumph) to grab the runner-up spot on the last lap.
Pole man Cooper led at University on lap one from Dunlop, with Hickman third.