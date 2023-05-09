NW200: Round-up of results from Tuesday's opening practice sessions on the north coast
Practice got under way at the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 in glorious sunshine on the north coast, where Michael Dunlop topped the Superbike times on the Hawk Racing Honda.
This page will be updated when the latest practice results become available.
SUPERSPORT
1 A Seeley (Ducati) 116.751mph
2 R Cooper (Yamaha) 116.585mph
3 D Harrison (Yamaha) 116.109mph
4 M Dunlop (Yamaha) 116.041mph
5 P Hickman (Triumph) 115.547mph
6 L Johnston (Yamaha) 115.123mph
7 D Todd (Honda) 114.350mph
8 M Browne (Yamaha) 113.985mph
SUPERBIKE
1 M Dunlop (Honda) 122.943mph
2 A Seeley (BMW) 122.047mph
3 L Johnston (Honda) 120.095mph
4 P Hickman (BMW) 119.635mph
5 J McGuinness (Honda) 119.473mph
6 D Harrison (Kawasaki) 119.432mph
7 D Todd (Honda) 119.273mph
8 G Irwin (Ducati) 119.125mph
9 C Cummins (Honda) 118.657mph
10 M Browne (BMW) 117.942mph
SUPERTWINS
1 R Cooper (Kawasaki) 111.723mph
2 J McWilliams (Paton) 110.418mph
3 P Jordan (Kawasaki) 108.80mph
4 A McLean (Kawasaki) 108.503mph
5 M Dunlop (Kawasaki) 107.924mph
6 L Johnston (Aprilia) 107.575mph
7 M Sweeney (Paton) 107.420mph
8 S Bonetti (Paton) 107257mph