NW200: Round-up of results from Tuesday's opening practice sessions on the north coast

Practice got under way at the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 in glorious sunshine on the north coast, where Michael Dunlop topped the Superbike times on the Hawk Racing Honda.

By Kyle White
Published 9th May 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:39 BST

This page will be updated when the latest practice results become available.

SUPERSPORT

1 A Seeley (Ducati) 116.751mph

Richard Cooper was second fastest in the Supersport class on the BPE/Russell Racing Yamaha on TuesdayRichard Cooper was second fastest in the Supersport class on the BPE/Russell Racing Yamaha on Tuesday
2 R Cooper (Yamaha) 116.585mph

3 D Harrison (Yamaha) 116.109mph

4 M Dunlop (Yamaha) 116.041mph

5 P Hickman (Triumph) 115.547mph

6 L Johnston (Yamaha) 115.123mph

7 D Todd (Honda) 114.350mph

8 M Browne (Yamaha) 113.985mph

SUPERBIKE

1 M Dunlop (Honda) 122.943mph

2 A Seeley (BMW) 122.047mph

3 L Johnston (Honda) 120.095mph

4 P Hickman (BMW) 119.635mph

5 J McGuinness (Honda) 119.473mph

6 D Harrison (Kawasaki) 119.432mph

7 D Todd (Honda) 119.273mph

8 G Irwin (Ducati) 119.125mph

9 C Cummins (Honda) 118.657mph

10 M Browne (BMW) 117.942mph

SUPERTWINS

1 R Cooper (Kawasaki) 111.723mph

2 J McWilliams (Paton) 110.418mph

3 P Jordan (Kawasaki) 108.80mph

4 A McLean (Kawasaki) 108.503mph

5 M Dunlop (Kawasaki) 107.924mph

6 L Johnston (Aprilia) 107.575mph

7 M Sweeney (Paton) 107.420mph

8 S Bonetti (Paton) 107257mph

