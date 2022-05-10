NW200: Round-up of Tuesday's practice results

Brookes topped the times on the PBM MCE Ducati with a lap of 120mph to edge out Michael Dunlop on the Hawk Suzuki, who enjoyed a strong day at his home event as he claimed provisional Superstock pole and was also second fastest in the Supersport class.

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston set the Supersport pace on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha while 2019 top newcomer Richard Cooper led the way in the Supertwin session on the J McC Roofing Kawasaki.

Final qualifying takes place on Thursday, with roads closed from 9.15am to 3.15pm, followed by the first Supersport, Superstock and Supertwin races of the 2022 meeting in the evening (roads closed 5pm to 9pm).

On Saturday, roads will be closed from 9.15am for the main five-race programme, which features both Superbike races.

TUESDAY RESULTS

SUPERBIKE

1 J Brookes (Ducati) 120.045mph

2 M Dunlop (Suzuki) 119.967mph +0.173s

3 D Todd (Honda) 119.648mph +0.891s

4 A Seeley (Yamaha) 119.64mph +0.909s

5 G Irwin (Honda) 119.095mph +2.145s

6 J Hillier (Yamaha) 118.801mph +2.815s

SUPERSTOCK

1 M Dunlop (Honda) 117.402mph

2 M Rutter (BMW) 116.656mph +1.758

3 R Cooper (Suzuki) 115.273mph +5.078s

4 D Herbertson (Suzuki) 114.929mph +5.918s

5 I Hutchinson (BMW) 114.559mph +6.824s

6 J Hillier (Yamaha) 114.086mph +7.994s

SUPERSPORT

1 L Johnston (Yamaha) 114.132mph

2 M Dunlop (Yamaha) 113.642mph +1.220s

3 D Harrison (Kawasaki) 113.330mph +2.003s

4 D Todd (Honda) 113.088mph +2.612s

5 A Seeley (Yamaha) 112.923mph +3.031s

6 A McLean (Kawasaki) 112.898mph +3.094s

SUPERTWIN

1 R Cooper (Kawasaki) 102.771mph

2 P Yves Bian (Paton) 101.465mph +4.044s

3 J McWilliams (Paton) 100.975mph +5.589s

4 M Rutter (Paton) 100.477mph +7.175s

5 J Loughlin (Paton) 100.374mph +7.505s