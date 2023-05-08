Nottingham rider Cooper crossed the line first in both Supertwin races in 2022 on a Kawasaki built by Farquhar, which was running in the J McC Roofing colours for Banbridge team owner Jason McCaw.

However, two-time National Superstock 1000 champion Cooper, who set a new Supertwin lap record, was dramatically disqualified from the results on a technical infringement, which related to a fairing bracket.

Cooper was denied his maiden wins at the north coast meeting in a bitter blow to the 40-year-old, with former NW200 Supertwin race winner Farquhar and McCaws’s team also left reeling by the decision.

Richard Cooper and Ryan Farquhar were left heartbroken after the Nottingham rider was disqualified from the Supertwin results in 2022 due to a technical infringement

Dungannon man Farquhar said he was finished with racing in Ireland after the controversy, but he has now stepped in to supply Cooper with a KMR Kawasaki after a Yamaha R7 he was due to ride for Michael Rutter’s Bathams outfit was not quite ready in time for the event.

Farquhar told the News Letter: “Richard had agreed a deal with Michael Rutter to ride a Yamaha, but a couple of weeks ago he touched base with me because the bike wasn’t ready.

“He asked if I would reconsider and I had pretty much everything sitting there: a brand new frame, swing arm, and all the engine components to build an engine to the required spec – wiring loom, brakes, wheels – the whole lot.

“At some stage I was going to build the bike anyway, so in the off chance that the Yamaha didn’t come together I pulled out all the stops and built him a new bike basically.

“It wasn’t until Saturday that it was confirmed that Richard was going to be riding my bike. I spoke to a few people and we were able to come up with a little bit of budget to make it happen.”

Farquhar is also preparing a Kawasaki Supertwin for Tobermore’s Adam McLean, who is riding for the J McC Roofing team this year after parting company from the Cookstown-based McAdoo outfit in 2022.

“I’ve other interests in the races as well as I’m actually preparing Adam McLean’s Kawasaki that he’s riding for Jason McCaw,” Farquhar said.

“Jason bought a bike off us that Gary McCoy rode last year and we’re working on that, even though it won’t be in my colours.

“But we’re putting a big effort into supporting Adam with that bike and between Adam and Richard, I would be surprised if they’re not running at the sharp end.”

Farquhar says that although he is still fighting his case over Cooper’s disqualification 12 months ago, he is only focused on doing the best job he can this week after unexpectedly finding himself back in the NW200 racing paddock in Portrush.

“I had my mind made up that I wouldn’t be here and my plan was to go to Fermanagh with my boat if the weather was good,” he said.

“But sometimes things happen for a reason and I don’t want to dwell on what happened last year – it’s still there and it’s not as if it has went away, and we’re still fighting our corner – but I just want to forget about it this week. I don’t want it spoiling things and I want to go and enjoy it.

“I’ve no bad feeling with anybody and I want to be here for the race for the right reasons. There’s no pressure on Richard and any pressure there is will be from himself.

“I just want every rider to have a safe day and that’s the main thing,” Farquhar added.

“We’ll have a better idea after practice tomorrow who will be there or thereabouts, but you do need a bit of luck regardless.”

Should Cooper manage to come out on top and clinch victory on the KMR Kawasaki this week, Farquhar admits it would be ‘pretty special’.

“It would be great and I was convinced that it would never happen again, but with the success I’ve had in the past I wasn’t overly annoyed,” he said.

“But the fact that we’re back again with a chance of getting a bike on the podium or the top step, it would be pretty special to me.

“I put pressure on myself but you can only do your best and that’s what I’ve done.”