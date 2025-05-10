NW200: Stat pack of lap records and most wins ahead of race day for Northern Ireland's top motorcycle race

Take a look at the lap records for every class at the North West 200 and our list of the most successful riders in the history of the famous event.

SUPERBIKE

Lap record (2024): Glenn Irwin (125.779mph)

Last year’s results:

Race 1

1 G Irwin (Ducati)

2 D Todd (BMW)

3 M Dunlop (Honda)

Race 2

1 G Irwin (Ducati)

2 D Todd (BMW)

3 M Dunlop (Honda)

Race 3

1 G Irwin (Ducati)

2 D Todd (BMW)

3 D Harrison (Honda)

SUPERSTOCK

Lap record (2023): Alastair Seeley (BMW) 124.484mph

Last year’s results:

Race 1

1 D Todd (BMW)

2 D Harrison (Honda)

3 M Dunlop (Honda)

Race 2

1 D Todd (BMW)

2 P Hickman (BMW)

3 J McGuinness (Honda)

SUPERSPORT

Lap record (2025): M Dunlop (Ducati) 118.650mph

Last year’s results:

Race 1

1 R Cooper (Yamaha)

2 P Hickman (Triumph)

3 M Dunlop (Triumph)

Race 2

1 D Todd (Ducati)

2 R Cooper (Yamaha)

3 M Dunlop (Triumph)

SUPERTWINS

Lap record (2022): R Cooper (Kawasaki) 112.490mph

Last year’s results:

Race 1

1 P Hickman (Yamaha)

2 R Cooper (Kawasaki)

3 M Browne (Aprilia)

Race 2

1 P Hickman (Yamaha)

2 R Cooper (Kawasaki)

3 J McWilliams (Paton)

MOST NW200 WINS

Alastair Seeley – 29

(Supersport –13, Superstock – 12, Superbike – 4)

Robert Dunlop – 15

(125 – 5, 250 – 4, 350 – 1, Superbike – 5)

Michael Rutter – 14

(Supertwin – 1, Supersport – 2, Production/Superstock – 2, Superbike – 9)

Joey Dunlop – 13

(250 – 1, 500 – 1, Production 750 – 2, Superbike – 9)

Glenn Irwin – 11

(Superbike – 11)

Phillip McCallen – 11

(250 – 2, 400 – 1, Supersport – 4, Superbike – 4)

Bruce Anstey – 10

(Supersport – 5, Production/Superstock – 4, Superbike – 1)

Tony Rutter – 9

(250 – 2, 350 – 5, 500 – 1, Superbike – 1)

Ian Lougher – 8

(125 – 5, 250 – 1, Supersport – 1, Superstock – 1)

Steve Plater – 8

(Supersport – 3, Superbike – 5)

