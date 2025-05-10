NW200: Stat pack of lap records and most wins ahead of race day for Northern Ireland's top motorcycle race
SUPERBIKE
Lap record (2024): Glenn Irwin (125.779mph)
Last year’s results:
Race 1
1 G Irwin (Ducati)
2 D Todd (BMW)
3 M Dunlop (Honda)
Race 2
1 G Irwin (Ducati)
2 D Todd (BMW)
3 M Dunlop (Honda)
Race 3
1 G Irwin (Ducati)
2 D Todd (BMW)
3 D Harrison (Honda)
SUPERSTOCK
Lap record (2023): Alastair Seeley (BMW) 124.484mph
Last year’s results:
Race 1
1 D Todd (BMW)
2 D Harrison (Honda)
3 M Dunlop (Honda)
Race 2
1 D Todd (BMW)
2 P Hickman (BMW)
3 J McGuinness (Honda)
SUPERSPORT
Lap record (2025): M Dunlop (Ducati) 118.650mph
Last year’s results:
Race 1
1 R Cooper (Yamaha)
2 P Hickman (Triumph)
3 M Dunlop (Triumph)
Race 2
1 D Todd (Ducati)
2 R Cooper (Yamaha)
3 M Dunlop (Triumph)
SUPERTWINS
Lap record (2022): R Cooper (Kawasaki) 112.490mph
Last year’s results:
Race 1
1 P Hickman (Yamaha)
2 R Cooper (Kawasaki)
3 M Browne (Aprilia)
Race 2
1 P Hickman (Yamaha)
2 R Cooper (Kawasaki)
3 J McWilliams (Paton)
MOST NW200 WINS
Alastair Seeley – 29
(Supersport –13, Superstock – 12, Superbike – 4)
Robert Dunlop – 15
(125 – 5, 250 – 4, 350 – 1, Superbike – 5)
Michael Rutter – 14
(Supertwin – 1, Supersport – 2, Production/Superstock – 2, Superbike – 9)
Joey Dunlop – 13
(250 – 1, 500 – 1, Production 750 – 2, Superbike – 9)
Glenn Irwin – 11
(Superbike – 11)
Phillip McCallen – 11
(250 – 2, 400 – 1, Supersport – 4, Superbike – 4)
Bruce Anstey – 10
(Supersport – 5, Production/Superstock – 4, Superbike – 1)
Tony Rutter – 9
(250 – 2, 350 – 5, 500 – 1, Superbike – 1)
Ian Lougher – 8
(125 – 5, 250 – 1, Supersport – 1, Superstock – 1)
Steve Plater – 8
(Supersport – 3, Superbike – 5)
