Davey Todd doubled up in the Supersport class with a pulsating victory on Saturday at the North West 200 to shake off his nearly man tag after four runner-up finishes in 2022.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 14th May 2023, 17:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 17:08 BST

Todd sealed his first major roads win at the North West in a wet Supersport race in 2019, but his down-to-the-wire brace in glorious weather on the north coast meant more to the Saltburn man.

The Milenco by Padgett’s Honda rider dived underneath Richard Cooper at Juniper Hill chicane on the last lap with a brilliantly executed overtake on the brakes on Saturday, holding on for his third NW200 win by 0.3s and securing a double.

Nottingham’s Cooper produced an exceptional performance to claim the runner-up spot after he lost time when he overshot at Mather’s chicane on the first lap on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha.

Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett's Honda) leads Alastair Seeley (Powertoolmate Ducati) in the Supersport race at the North West 200 on SaturdayDavey Todd (Milenco by Padgett's Honda) leads Alastair Seeley (Powertoolmate Ducati) in the Supersport race at the North West 200 on Saturday
Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett's Honda) leads Alastair Seeley (Powertoolmate Ducati) in the Supersport race at the North West 200 on Saturday
Cooper was seventh over the line as he began lap two, but the 40-year-old carved his way through and almost clinched his second win of the day following his earlier Supertwin success, only to be outdone by Todd.

Peter Hickman set a new lap record at 118.273mph on his Trooper Beer Triumph to seal the final rostrum place in a drama-filled race, with pole man Alastair Seeley’s chances thwarted when he ran on at Juniper chicane on the Powertoolmate Ducati on the penultimate lap.

“This one is ever better,” said 27-year-old Todd.

“The boys were going so hard and I wasn’t sure I was going to do it.

“I just about hung on. Each time someone came past me I tried to bite back and that’s the hardest I’ve rode here.

“I didn’t want to settle for second and I got a taste of winning on Thursday, and I knew I was strong on the bike,” he added.

“I made a stab at it and got up the inside, so it’s a dream come true.”

Cooper mounted a sensational comeback but he was unable to match Todd’s late-braking heroics.

“I made a massive schoolboy error into Mather’s but I didn’t panic,” he said.

“I put my foot down and stopped, and then I was able to get into a good rhythm and catch them up.

“I braked deeper than ever into the chicane, but Davey Todd is masterful on the brakes.”

Hickman completed the podium and had the consolation of a new lap record on the Triumph 765.

“These boys are absolutely on it. I’m really happy,” he said.

“The bike is so good. I’m a big lad for a 600 so I can get in the slipstream but generally can’t pass.

“But I’m happy to get on the podium after everything that’s happened the last few days.”

Seeley was sixth behind Dean Harrison (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) and Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Yamaha).

