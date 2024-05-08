Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The session did not resume after time ran out, leaving a host of riders yet to qualify in the class, including Richard Cooper on Ryan Farquhar’s Kawasaki, who has won the last four Supertwin races at the event.

Former winner McWilliams (Bayview Hotel Paton) was 0.437s ahead of fellow Ulsterman Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki) after completing two laps.

McWilliams’ best time was 5m 02.185s (106.862mph) on his first flying lap of the 8.9-mile course.

Jeremy McWilliams on the Bayview Hotel Paton during Supertwin qualifying at the North West 200 on Wednesday

Michael Sweeney was third quickest on his new Aprilia, 1.4s down on McWilliams, with Christian Elkin (RB Engineering/Woolich Racing Kawasaki next.