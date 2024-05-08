NW200: Supertwin qualifying cut short after red flag incident with Jeremy McWilliams on top
The session did not resume after time ran out, leaving a host of riders yet to qualify in the class, including Richard Cooper on Ryan Farquhar’s Kawasaki, who has won the last four Supertwin races at the event.
Former winner McWilliams (Bayview Hotel Paton) was 0.437s ahead of fellow Ulsterman Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki) after completing two laps.
McWilliams’ best time was 5m 02.185s (106.862mph) on his first flying lap of the 8.9-mile course.
Michael Sweeney was third quickest on his new Aprilia, 1.4s down on McWilliams, with Christian Elkin (RB Engineering/Woolich Racing Kawasaki next.
Peter Hickman slotted into fifth on the Swann Yamaha ahead of Barry Graham (Aprilia), Michael Rutter (Yamaha) and Gary McCoy (Kawasaki).
