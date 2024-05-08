NW200: Supertwin qualifying cut short after red flag incident with Jeremy McWilliams on top

Jeremy McWilliams was the early pacesetter in the Supertwin class at the North West 200 after the session was stopped following a red flag incident at Mill Road roundabout.
Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 8th May 2024, 15:17 BST
The session did not resume after time ran out, leaving a host of riders yet to qualify in the class, including Richard Cooper on Ryan Farquhar’s Kawasaki, who has won the last four Supertwin races at the event.

Former winner McWilliams (Bayview Hotel Paton) was 0.437s ahead of fellow Ulsterman Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki) after completing two laps.

McWilliams’ best time was 5m 02.185s (106.862mph) on his first flying lap of the 8.9-mile course.

Jeremy McWilliams on the Bayview Hotel Paton during Supertwin qualifying at the North West 200 on WednesdayJeremy McWilliams on the Bayview Hotel Paton during Supertwin qualifying at the North West 200 on Wednesday
Michael Sweeney was third quickest on his new Aprilia, 1.4s down on McWilliams, with Christian Elkin (RB Engineering/Woolich Racing Kawasaki next.

Peter Hickman slotted into fifth on the Swann Yamaha ahead of Barry Graham (Aprilia), Michael Rutter (Yamaha) and Gary McCoy (Kawasaki).

