Rod Neill/Pacemaker PressRod Neill/Pacemaker Press
Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press

NW200: The top 15 pictures from a spectacular opening race day as Michael Dunlop ends nine-year wait for a 'Triangle' triumph

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 9th May 2025, 00:27 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 00:45 BST
The 15 best pictures from Thursday’s first race day at the Briggs Equipment North West 200.

On a sun-splashed evening on the north coast, Davey Todd won the Superbike race while Michael Dunlop sealed a Supersport and Superstock double.

(Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

1. Michael Dunlop claimed his first victories at the North West 200 since 2016.

(Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press) Photo: stephen davison

Photo Sales
Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press

2. Richard Cooper (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) leads Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett's Honda) and Dean Harrison (Honda Racing) in the Supersport race at the North West 200 on Thursday.

Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press Photo: Rod Neill

Photo Sales
Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

3. The start of the Superstock race on Thursday evening in the sunshine at the Briggs Equipment North West 200.

Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press Photo: stephen davison

Photo Sales
Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press

4. Conor Cummins (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) leads Peter Hickman (8TEN Racing BMW) at Black Hill during the Superstock race at the North West 200 on Thursday.

Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press Photo: Rod Neill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Michael DunlopDavey Todd
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice