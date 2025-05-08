On a sun-splashed evening on the north coast, Davey Todd won the Superbike race while Michael Dunlop sealed a Supersport and Superstock double.
1. Michael Dunlop claimed his first victories at the North West 200 since 2016.
(Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press) Photo: stephen davison
2. Richard Cooper (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha) leads Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett's Honda) and Dean Harrison (Honda Racing) in the Supersport race at the North West 200 on Thursday.
Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press Photo: Rod Neill
3. The start of the Superstock race on Thursday evening in the sunshine at the Briggs Equipment North West 200.
Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press Photo: stephen davison
4. Conor Cummins (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) leads Peter Hickman (8TEN Racing BMW) at Black Hill during the Superstock race at the North West 200 on Thursday.
Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press Photo: Rod Neill
