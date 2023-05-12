The opening Supertwin race did not take place after the organisers ran out of time due to an earlier red flag incident in the Supersport race at Mill Road roundabout, which led to a lengthy delay.

The Superstock race was red-flagged on the sixth lap when the first 12 riders had crossed the line to complete five laps. The result was taken based on positions at the end of lap five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manx rider Nathan Harrison crashed at Dhu Varren, causing the stoppage. Harrison sustained a broken right collarbone and radius in his left wrist.

Alastair Seeley (34) gets the jump on his Powertoolmate Ducati from pole in the Supersport race at the North West 200 on Thursday

STRAIN ENGINEERING SUPERSPORT

1 D Todd (Honda) 27m 35.124s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 A Seeley (Ducati) +0.108s

3 R Cooper (Yamaha) +0.385s

4 M Dunlop(Yamaha) +0.672s

5 D Harrison (Yamaha) +0.914s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 P Hickman (Triumph) +1.131s

7 A McLean (Yamaha) +22.826s

8 P Jordan (Yamaha) +50.113s

9 P Yves Bian (Triumph) +55.508s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 C Cummins (Honda) 56.375s

New Lap Record: Seeley 4m 33.507s (118.066mph)

BRIGGS EQUIPMENT SUPERSTOCK

1 A Seeley (BMW) 21m 39.552s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 D Todd (Honda) +10.322s

3 M Dunlop (Honda) +10.623s

4 D Harrison (Kawasaki) +30.667s

5 M Rutter (BMW) +54.698s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 J Hillier (Yamaha) +55.111s

7 J McGuinness (Honda) +55.456s

8 C Neve (Honda) +1m 10.124s

9 S West (BMW) +1m 12.244s

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 M Evans (Suzuki) +1m 33.085s