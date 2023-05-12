News you can trust since 1737
NW200: Thursday's Supersport and Superstock results as racing gets under way on the north coast

Alastair Seeley and Davey Todd claimed a victory apiece as racing got under way at the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 on Thursday.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 12th May 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read

The opening Supertwin race did not take place after the organisers ran out of time due to an earlier red flag incident in the Supersport race at Mill Road roundabout, which led to a lengthy delay.

The Superstock race was red-flagged on the sixth lap when the first 12 riders had crossed the line to complete five laps. The result was taken based on positions at the end of lap five.

Manx rider Nathan Harrison crashed at Dhu Varren, causing the stoppage. Harrison sustained a broken right collarbone and radius in his left wrist.

Alastair Seeley (34) gets the jump on his Powertoolmate Ducati from pole in the Supersport race at the North West 200 on ThursdayAlastair Seeley (34) gets the jump on his Powertoolmate Ducati from pole in the Supersport race at the North West 200 on Thursday
STRAIN ENGINEERING SUPERSPORT

1 D Todd (Honda) 27m 35.124s

2 A Seeley (Ducati) +0.108s

3 R Cooper (Yamaha) +0.385s

4 M Dunlop(Yamaha) +0.672s

5 D Harrison (Yamaha) +0.914s

6 P Hickman (Triumph) +1.131s

7 A McLean (Yamaha) +22.826s

8 P Jordan (Yamaha) +50.113s

9 P Yves Bian (Triumph) +55.508s

10 C Cummins (Honda) 56.375s

New Lap Record: Seeley 4m 33.507s (118.066mph)

BRIGGS EQUIPMENT SUPERSTOCK

1 A Seeley (BMW) 21m 39.552s

2 D Todd (Honda) +10.322s

3 M Dunlop (Honda) +10.623s

4 D Harrison (Kawasaki) +30.667s

5 M Rutter (BMW) +54.698s

6 J Hillier (Yamaha) +55.111s

7 J McGuinness (Honda) +55.456s

8 C Neve (Honda) +1m 10.124s

9 S West (BMW) +1m 12.244s

10 M Evans (Suzuki) +1m 33.085s

New Lap Record: Seeley 4m 19.525s (124.427mph)

