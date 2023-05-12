NW200: Thursday's Supersport and Superstock results as racing gets under way on the north coast
Alastair Seeley and Davey Todd claimed a victory apiece as racing got under way at the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 on Thursday.
The opening Supertwin race did not take place after the organisers ran out of time due to an earlier red flag incident in the Supersport race at Mill Road roundabout, which led to a lengthy delay.
The Superstock race was red-flagged on the sixth lap when the first 12 riders had crossed the line to complete five laps. The result was taken based on positions at the end of lap five.
Manx rider Nathan Harrison crashed at Dhu Varren, causing the stoppage. Harrison sustained a broken right collarbone and radius in his left wrist.
STRAIN ENGINEERING SUPERSPORT
1 D Todd (Honda) 27m 35.124s
2 A Seeley (Ducati) +0.108s
3 R Cooper (Yamaha) +0.385s
4 M Dunlop(Yamaha) +0.672s
5 D Harrison (Yamaha) +0.914s
6 P Hickman (Triumph) +1.131s
7 A McLean (Yamaha) +22.826s
8 P Jordan (Yamaha) +50.113s
9 P Yves Bian (Triumph) +55.508s
10 C Cummins (Honda) 56.375s
New Lap Record: Seeley 4m 33.507s (118.066mph)
BRIGGS EQUIPMENT SUPERSTOCK
1 A Seeley (BMW) 21m 39.552s
2 D Todd (Honda) +10.322s
3 M Dunlop (Honda) +10.623s
4 D Harrison (Kawasaki) +30.667s
5 M Rutter (BMW) +54.698s
6 J Hillier (Yamaha) +55.111s
7 J McGuinness (Honda) +55.456s
8 C Neve (Honda) +1m 10.124s
9 S West (BMW) +1m 12.244s
10 M Evans (Suzuki) +1m 33.085s
New Lap Record: Seeley 4m 19.525s (124.427mph)