NW200: Top names forced out of feature Superbike race over safety issue with Dunlop tyres

The riders affected include Davey Todd, Peter Hickman, Michael Dunlop, Dean Harrison and Michael Rutter.
A statement released by the organisers said: “The race organisers have been informed by Dunlop Tyres that the company has discovered a fault in a batch of their Superbike-spec slick tyres.
“On the grounds of safety, Dunlop has informed the NW200 organisers that the company will have to withdraw riders using their products from the final Merrow Hotel and Spa Superbike race today.
“Those riders include Michael Dunlop, Michael Rutter, Dean Harrison, Peter Hickman, Brian McCormack and Sam West plus a number of other competitors.”