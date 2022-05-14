NW200: Top names forced out of feature Superbike race over safety issue with Dunlop tyres

A number of top riders have been forced to pull out of the final Superbike race at the North West 200 on safety grounds over an issue with a batch of Dunlop tyres.

By Kyle White
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 3:10 pm

The riders affected include Davey Todd, Peter Hickman, Michael Dunlop, Dean Harrison and Michael Rutter.

A statement released by the organisers said: “The race organisers have been informed by Dunlop Tyres that the company has discovered a fault in a batch of their Superbike-spec slick tyres.

“On the grounds of safety, Dunlop has informed the NW200 organisers that the company will have to withdraw riders using their products from the final Merrow Hotel and Spa Superbike race today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Dean Harrison was among those riders unable to take part in the final NW200 Superbike race.

“Those riders include Michael Dunlop, Michael Rutter, Dean Harrison, Peter Hickman, Brian McCormack and Sam West plus a number of other competitors.”

Dean HarrisonMichael DunlopDavey Todd