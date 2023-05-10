News you can trust since 1737
NW200: Tuesday's fastest riders through the speed trap - Alastair Seeley reaches 207mph

Alastair Seeley was the fastest rider through the speed trap in opening practice at the North West 200 on Tuesday, clocking 207.2mph on the Milwaukee BMW on the run to Coleraine.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 10th May 2023, 10:36 BST- 2 min read

Here, we take a look at the fastest riders through the radar gun on the approach to University in each class on Tuesday.

SUPERBIKES

Alastair Seeley (Milwaukee BMW) 207.2mph

Alastair Seeley blasted through the speed trap at the North West 200 on Tuesday at 207.2mph on the Milwaukee BMW M1000RRAlastair Seeley blasted through the speed trap at the North West 200 on Tuesday at 207.2mph on the Milwaukee BMW M1000RR
Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) 203.4mph

Michael Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda) 202.2mph

Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) 200.4mph

Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing Honda) 198.0mph

John McGuinness (Honda Racing UK) 197.5mph

Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) 197.5mph

Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) 197.5mph

James Hillier (OMG Yamaha) 197.5mph

Mike Browne (Burrows/RK Racing BMW) 196.9mph

Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) 195.2mph

Paul Jordan (PreZ Racing Yamaha) 195.2mph

SUPERSPORT

Richard Cooper (BPE/Russell Yamaha) 183.0mph

Dean Harrison (BPE/Russell Yamaha) 178.6mph

Alastair Seeley (Powertoolmate Ducati) 176.7mph

Peter Hickman (Trooper Beer Triumph) 175.8mph

Mike Browne (Burrows/RK Racing Yamaha) 175.8mph

Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) 175.8mph

Joey Thompson (74 Genertech Yamaha) 175.3mph

Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing Yamaha) 174.4mph

Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) 174.0mph

Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Yamaha) 173.1mph

Christian Elkin (Yamaha) 173.1mph

Paul Jordan (PreZ Racing Yamaha) 171.3mph

SUPERSTOCK

Alastair Seeley (SYNETIQ BMW) 204.7mph

Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Honda) 204.0mph

Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing Honda) 202.8mph

Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW) 201.6mph

Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) 200.4mph

Mike Browne (Burrows/RK Racing BMW) 199.8mph

Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) 199.2mph

Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) 199.2mph

Craig Neave (Bathams Racing Honda) 198.0mph

James Hillier (OMG Yamaha) 198.0mph

Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) 197.5mph

Nathan Harrison (Honda Racing UK) 196.9mph

SUPERTWIN

Richard Cooper (KMR Kawasaki) 170.5mph

Jeremy McWilliams (Bayview Hotel Paton) 163.4mph

Stefano Bonetti (Paton) 162.6mph

Michael Sweeney (ILR/Frog Racing Paton) 160.7mph

Paul Jordan (PreZ Racing Kawasaki) 160.3mph

Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Kawasaki) 158.1mph

Gary McCoy (Kawasaki) 157.7mph

Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing Aprilia) 156.9mph

Michael Dunlop (McAdoo Kawasaki) 156.2mph

