NW200: Tuesday's fastest riders through the speed trap - Alastair Seeley reaches 207mph
Alastair Seeley was the fastest rider through the speed trap in opening practice at the North West 200 on Tuesday, clocking 207.2mph on the Milwaukee BMW on the run to Coleraine.
Here, we take a look at the fastest riders through the radar gun on the approach to University in each class on Tuesday.
SUPERBIKES
Alastair Seeley (Milwaukee BMW) 207.2mph
Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) 203.4mph
Michael Dunlop (Hawk Racing Honda) 202.2mph
Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) 200.4mph
Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing Honda) 198.0mph
John McGuinness (Honda Racing UK) 197.5mph
Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) 197.5mph
Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) 197.5mph
James Hillier (OMG Yamaha) 197.5mph
Mike Browne (Burrows/RK Racing BMW) 196.9mph
Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) 195.2mph
Paul Jordan (PreZ Racing Yamaha) 195.2mph
SUPERSPORT
Richard Cooper (BPE/Russell Yamaha) 183.0mph
Dean Harrison (BPE/Russell Yamaha) 178.6mph
Alastair Seeley (Powertoolmate Ducati) 176.7mph
Peter Hickman (Trooper Beer Triumph) 175.8mph
Mike Browne (Burrows/RK Racing Yamaha) 175.8mph
Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) 175.8mph
Joey Thompson (74 Genertech Yamaha) 175.3mph
Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing Yamaha) 174.4mph
Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) 174.0mph
Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Yamaha) 173.1mph
Christian Elkin (Yamaha) 173.1mph
Paul Jordan (PreZ Racing Yamaha) 171.3mph
SUPERSTOCK
Alastair Seeley (SYNETIQ BMW) 204.7mph
Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Honda) 204.0mph
Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing Honda) 202.8mph
Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW) 201.6mph
Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) 200.4mph
Mike Browne (Burrows/RK Racing BMW) 199.8mph
Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) 199.2mph
Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda) 199.2mph
Craig Neave (Bathams Racing Honda) 198.0mph
James Hillier (OMG Yamaha) 198.0mph
Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) 197.5mph
Nathan Harrison (Honda Racing UK) 196.9mph
SUPERTWIN
Richard Cooper (KMR Kawasaki) 170.5mph
Jeremy McWilliams (Bayview Hotel Paton) 163.4mph
Stefano Bonetti (Paton) 162.6mph
Michael Sweeney (ILR/Frog Racing Paton) 160.7mph
Paul Jordan (PreZ Racing Kawasaki) 160.3mph
Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Kawasaki) 158.1mph
Gary McCoy (Kawasaki) 157.7mph
Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing Aprilia) 156.9mph
Michael Dunlop (McAdoo Kawasaki) 156.2mph