'Old fox back on the box' - John McGuinness hails Brands Hatch rostrum

The 23-time Isle of Man TT winner was involved in a thrilling battle with fellow veteran Chris Walker in the second Ducati TriOptions Cup race after the pair gambled correctly on dry tyres for the race, which was started in damp conditions.

Walker prevailed by 0.7s but 249-year-old McGuinness was delighted with his performance in second place as the Morecambe man returned to the podium at a BSB round for the first time since 2013, when he finished third in the Superstock 1000 race, also at Brands.

“I never thought I’d be back on a podium at a BSB meeting so I’m over the moon,” said McGuinness.

Runner-up John McGuinness (left) on the rostrum at Brands Hatch with race winner Chris Walker and Edmund Best.

“Tyre choice was what it boiled down to but at the last minute, I went for dry tyres and thought ‘we’re in here’.

“I really enjoyed the race and although Chris was in my sights all the time, I think he had it all under control but second place and a podium is superb - two wily old foxes back on the box!

“Some of the other riders have a bit of an edge on top speed over me but I’m putting myself in good positions and am there to pick up the pieces if anything happens in front of me,” added the former 250cc British champion.

“I need to believe in myself a little bit more but the team’s working well and everyone’s happy so roll on the next round.”

McGuinness finished sixth in the first race on the Blue Earth Construction Ducati after qualifying in fourth position.