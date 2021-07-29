Organisers issue latest update on British Superbike rider Brad Jones

Dorset man Brad Jones remains in an induced coma in hospital following a crash at Brands Hatch.

The iForce Lloyd & Jones BMW rider came off his machine in race one on Saturday, July 24, and was flown to King’s College Hospital, London, where he remains.

A statement issued by MSVR on Thursday said: “Brad Jones (iForce Lloyd & Jones BMW), who sustained serious head, chest and pelvic injuries following an accident during the opening Bennetts British Superbike Championship race on Saturday 24 July, remains in an induced coma and continues to receive treatment at King’s College Hospital, London.

“Operations have not been required for his head or chest injuries, but a procedure is planned to stabilise his pelvic fracture today (Thursday). Following that, it is anticipated that he will kept in the medically induced coma until the beginning of next week.

“The MSVR BSB Medical Team remain in direct contact with the family and hospital staff.