Organisers issue statement following red flag incident involving Josh Day and David Jones in British Supersport race at Donington Park

The Gloucester rider and David Jones came off on the opening lap, forcing a red flag.

On Saturday night, a statement released by event organisers MSVR said Day had been placed in a medically induced coma at the circuit , while Jones had sustained a shoulder injury.

The statement read: “In the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship Race at Donington Park circuit earlier today (Saturday), Josh Day and David Jones crashed heavily on the first lap of the race exiting Roberts Corner. The race was immediately red flagged.

Josh Day sustained a 'significant head injury' in the crash at Donington Park.

“Josh Day sustained a significant head injury. He was stabilised and put in a medically induced coma at the medical centre by the BSB medical team before being transferred to Queens Medical Centre/University Hospital, Nottingham for further investigations and treatment.

“David Jones sustained a shoulder injury. Further information will be provided when available.”