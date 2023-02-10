Insurance costs have tripled this year, leaving clubs facing unaffordable price hikes.

The decision was reached at a meeting of the Motorcycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) held on Thursday.

However, there is still hope for the North West 200, which is scheduled to take place from May 9-13.

The organisers of the North West 200 have not given up hope the event will still go ahead as planned in May.

Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race returned last year after back-to-back cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement issued by Coleraine and District Motor Club on Friday said: “The crisis the fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200 and the rest of motorcycle sport in Ireland currently faces is due to a huge increase in the cost of insurance cover for 2023.

“The organisers of the North West 200, the Coleraine and District Motor Club, have been working tirelessly to mitigate the pressure created by these extra costs. The club was confident it could manage the initial premium increase but with other events unable to do so, the transfer of extra charges to the North West 200 created an unsustainable financial burden.

“Yesterday the sport’s governing body, the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (UC), announced the cancellation of all motorcycle sporting events in Northern Ireland this year. But the organisers of the NW200 have not given up the fight. We cannot afford to lose an event that has been running for over 90 years and plays such a vital role in the economy of the north coast area.”

The statement went on to say the organisers had been ‘overwhelmed’ by messages of goodwill.

“We have been overwhelmed by the messages and offers of support we have received today and whilst we understand the decision taken by the MCUI (UC), the Coleraine and District Motor club will continue in its efforts to stage the North West 200 on May 7-13.

“Plans were already in place to welcome new competitors to the event during an induction day next Tuesday, February 14. Both that event and the Meet the Stars race launch, scheduled for February 15, will go ahead as planned and we will continue to keep everyone informed of our progress.”

The North West 200 is worth over £13million to the Northern Ireland economy and attracts over 80,000 fans to the north coast area. The loss of the event for a third time in four years would be a huge blow for local businesses and tourism, who will be hoping a solution can be found to enable the event to take place.

Last year, Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin won both Superbike races to make it six wins in a row in the class.