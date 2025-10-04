The penultimate round of the British Superbike Championship Showdown at Oulton Park will be shown on TNT Sports and free-to-air Quest TV this weekend.

Reigning champion Kyle Ryde (Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha) leads the title standings by 31 points from Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) with six races remaining.

Sunday’s two BSB races are scheduled for 13:15 BST and 16:10 BST and will be broadcast on Quest TV and TNT Sports 4 from 13:00 BST until 18:00 BST. The weekend action is also being streamed live on Discovery+.