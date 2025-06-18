Paul Jordan is aiming to add more gloss to an impressive season at the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races in July after claiming some eye-catching results at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jackson Racing rider sealed his first NW200 victory in the second Supertwin race in May and earned his second podium in the Supertwin class at the TT earlier this month, where Jordan also finished an excellent fourth in the second Supersport race.

Jordan was among the special guests in attendance at the launch of the Armoy Road Races at the Bayview Hotel in Portballintrae on Wednesday along with Jamie Coward, Dominic Herbertson and Neil Kernohan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshireman Coward missed the TT after crashing at the North West but last year’s man of the meeting intends to be back on the grid at the Ulster road race on the KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart machines from July 25-26.

Pictured at the launch of the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races are Dominic Herbertson, Neil Kernohan, Jamie Coward and Paul Jordan with Trevor Kane, proprietor of the Bayview Hotel. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Magherafelt rider Jordan, a former Supersport race winner at Armoy, said: “I got my first win at the North West 200 which is obviously amazing.

“I got to pick up the pieces [when leaders Adam McLean and Richard Cooper crashed] but first you have to finish, to finish first and I got the win.

“I’m happy but as a competitor I want more and I’m coming to Armoy to try and do the same thing again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think with the TT coming up I was full focus on that, so I didn’t really get time to enjoy it, and then obviously with the TT being so intense too.

Paul Jordan on the Jackson Racing Honda in the second Supersport race at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)

“Then the ball is rolling for the Southern 100 and Armoy, so you don’t really get time to stop and think about what you’ve achieved.

“But if someone had given me what I’ve achieved this year on a plate I’d have bitten your arm off,” he added.

“I put a lot of effort in this year and I’ve grown as a rider. I want more and I want to try and compete against the best that will be here, and I want to be the one to come out top.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armoy Motorcycle Club chairman Gareth McAuley said the Co Antrim road race had developed into a “world-class” event.

“Northern Ireland is synonymous with road racing, and we have an immense amount of talent right here on our doorstep,” he said.

“As a Club, it makes us very proud to be able to bring world-class riders to the event every year and to see how passionate the fans are, travelling from all parts of the world, near and far, to attend the races.

“The Armoy Road Races is currently in its 16th year and on behalf of the Club, we’re so honoured to see it grow into the world-class event it is today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have received a number of strong entries so far, many of which are fan favourites.

“Alongside a good representation of local talent, we’re also seeing riders from Germany, France and Italy, who will be vying for the top spot in July.

“We have a full programme of 14 races across the Friday and Saturday, and I have no doubt that it will once again be an exciting and adrenaline filled event for all the fans.”

England’s Davey Todd won the feature ‘Race of Legends’ in 2024 but the 8TEN Racing BMW rider is set to miss out this summer because of a date clash with the British Superbike Championship.

Home hero Michael Dunlop was victorious in the showpiece race at Armoy for a record 10th time in 2023 but was absent last year.