Paul Jordan and RC Express Racing part company

Northern Ireland’s Paul Jordan and the Bristol-based RC Express Racing team have parted company.

Jordan told the News Letter he has no firm plans in place for 2020 and said he wished the English outfit all the best for the future.

“I’ve left RC Express Racing and I’d like to thank Ben and Roy (Constable) for the opportunity they gave me,” he said.

“We’ve decided to go our separate ways this year and I wish the team all the best for the future.

“As for myself, I have nothing concrete in place at the minute but I’ll now be looking to try and get something sorted for 2020.

“I had some good results at RC Express last year with a fourth in the Lightweight race at the TT and I got my first international win on the Supertwin at the Ulster Grand Prix, so I want to try and kick on this year and make the step up to the next level.”

Jordan first rode for Ben and Tom Constable’s Dafabet Devitt-backed Kawasaki outfit at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2018 alongside England’s Dominic Herbertson. The opportunity arose when Ivan Lintin was seriously injured in a crash at that the Southern 100 a month previously that tragically claimed the life of Yorkshireman James Cowton.

The Magherafelt man impressed on his debut at Dundrod on the Kawasaki ZX-10R Superstock machine, claiming fourth in the weather-hit Superbike race and earning a brace of top-six finishes in the Superstock and Supersport classes. He also rode for the team at the Macau Grand Prix in November, finishing 14th on his debut appearance.

The 28-year-old was retained as the team’s main rider in 2019 and claimed a career-best result of fourth in the Lightweight race at the Isle of Man TT.

Two months later, Jordan sealed his maiden international victory in the opening Supertwin race at the Ulster Grand Prix.

He also returned to Macau, finishing 19th in the controversial race, which was declared a result after only one lap following a multiple-bike pile-up.