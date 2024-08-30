Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Jordan says he is satisfied with his results in his first season with the Preston-based Jackson Honda Racing team as the Magherafelt man already begins to look to 2025.

Jordan claimed top-six finishes in the Supersport and Superstock classes at the North West 200 in May and a fifth in the feature Superbike race.

At the Isle of Man TT, the Ulster rider was seventh and eighth in the Supersport races, 12th in the Superstock event, fifth in the second Supertwin race and 10th in the blue riband Senior.

The 33-year-old bagged two podiums at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man in July, including a runner-up finish behind Michael Dunlop in the second Supersport race after Mike Browne went down at the final corner, and third in the Supersport opener.

Paul Jordan on the Jackson Racing Honda at the Isle of Man TT

Jordan also sealed seventh in the Superbike opener and sixth in the second race on the Jackson Honda Fireblade.

With the biggest races of the season now behind him, Jordan is now hoping to compete in a round of the British championship before the Macau Grand Prix in southern China in November, while he is also set to make his debut at the Cemetery Circuit in New Zealand in December.

“It’s been a real good year to be fair. The TT could’ve been better for myself and I wanted a bit more, but to walk away with a top 10 in the Superbike race and top 10s in near enough everything else I was in, I’m happy,” Jordan said.

“Obviously going off at number [in the Supersport races at the TT] one was a really special thing and I hope I did it justice and didn’t let myself down.

“I’m already looking forward to next year but what will happen I’m not sure yet, but I’m looking forward to 2025 to try and keep improving.”

Jordan revealed he almost withdrew from the Armoy Road Races at the end of July due to illness.

He made the decision to carry on and was rewarded with podium finishes in the first Supersport race, taking third, and a third place in the second Supertwin race.

Jordan also sealed fourth in the second Supersport race and seventh in the opening Superbike event.

“I had a solid run at the Southern 100 but at Armoy I wasn’t well,” he said. “Literally on the Wednesday I was considering packing Armoy in because I was really unwell.

“I think I was hit with Covid and I felt really, really bad. It really wasn’t good and when I did the free practice run on Friday you could’ve rung my helmet out because there was so much sweat coming out of it.

“It was horrendous and I had actually considered going to hospital on the Wednesday because it was so bad.

“I gave myself a deadline until the Thursday morning at 9am because the team were due to get on to boat to come over at 9:30am, so I either had to call it off or go for it.

“I said I would just try and they knew I wasn’t well, but we gave it a go,” he added.

“I still managed to go quicker than I’d ever gone around there previously, so we’re still making steps which is the main thing. We haven’t hit a brick wall in anything at all, which is good.”