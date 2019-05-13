Paul Jordan in late deal to ride Logan Racing Yamaha in Supersport class at North West 200

Magherafelt man Paul Jordan will ride a 600 Yamaha for Neil Kernohan under the Logan Racing banner at the North West 200.

Jordan has signed for the Dafabet Devitt Racing team this season and will also ride a Kawasaki ZX-10R in the Superstock and Superbike classes at the ‘Triangle’ meeting.

He will have a Kawasaki Supertwin and a ZX-6R supplied by the Bristol-based RC Express outfit at the Isle of Man TT, although Jordan will focus solely on his Superstock Kawasaki and Yamaha R6 this week at the North West.

“I’ve got a Logan Racing Yamaha for the Supersport class at the North West,” said Jordan.

“I’m really looking forward to riding the bike and thanks to Neil Kernohan, because he is looking after me and kindly loaned me one of his bikes.

“I think the wee bike will definitely be good enough so I can’t wait to get out there now in practice on Tuesday,” he added.

“The weather is looking good and I’m feeling good. I raced at Oulton Park on my own 600 Yamaha and I was happy enough overall because it had been about nine years since I last raced there.

“I definitely feel the benefit of doing some of the British rounds and I could see a difference in my riding when I went to the Cookstown 100, so hopefully we can keep that going and get some decent results on the board this year.”

Jordan will ride a Kawasaki ZX-10R Superstock bike at the North West but will have a new ZX-10RR model from the Dafabet Devitt Racing team for the TT.

“I’ve got last year’s bike for the North West but I’ll have the new ZX-10RR at the TT,” he said.

“It’s a Superstock bike but even so, I shouldn’t be too far away at the North West.”

Ballymena man Kernohan, who will compete himself on the Logan Racing Yamaha machines in the Supersport, Superstock and Superbike classes and a Kawasaki in the Supertwin races, said he was only too happy to help Jordan out.

“We had this lined up as a back-up plan for a couple of months and I didn’t want to see Paul stuck,” he said.

“There’s no reason we can’t put a competitive bike underneath him and Paul is riding well at the minute.

“It’s a brand new bike and it hadn’t turned a wheel until last week, but it should be strong enough and I’m sure Paul will do a good job.”