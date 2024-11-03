Paul Jordan is looking forward to being a part of the Jackson Racing Honda team’s maiden visit to the famous Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix in southern China.

Jordan is the only rider from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland competing in the 56th running of the race at the challenging Guia course from November 14-16.

The Magherafelt man will spearhead the Jackson Racing team’s Macau debut alongside Austrian Julian Trummer.

Jordan said: “I really enjoy the track itself and I’m really looking forward to getting back there, and I’m especially looking forward to going with the Jackson Racing team because it’s their first time doing the race.

Paul Jordan at the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix in 2023, where he finished seventh on the Penz BMW

“I remember my first time going to Macau and seeing all the bright lights, and the atmosphere around the event is class, so it almost feels like I’m going for the first time again because everybody else will have that same excitement, so it will be nice to be a part of that experience with them.”

Jordan finished seventh last year on a Penz BMW but says he hasn’t set any specific targets for the end-of-season road race, other than to keep “progressing”.

“I’m going there with the same mentality I have at every race – I want to be competitive, have fun and I want to improve,” he added.

“Macau is unique in its own way with the black and yellow Armco barriers the whole way around it, and it’s more dangerous than the TT; it’s definitely somewhere you take very seriously and you have to have your wits about you at all times.

“Results-wise, I’m not thinking too much about it. I want to improve in everything I have done and if I can improve again, then I’ll be happy.”

Jordan felt he exceeded his own expectations at the event 12 months ago, where he only rode the Penz BMW for the first time in opening practice around the 3.8-mile street course.

This time, the 33-year-old will be starting off on a much stronger footing with the same Jackson Racing Honda Fireblade he has ridden all season.

“I surprised myself massively last year because it was my first time on the bike and with a different team,” said Jordan.

“I just went there to have fun and I don’t want that element to go away, but I’m still serious about what I want to do and that’s to keep progressing, but I want to enjoy my racing because if you’re not enjoying it, then there’s no point in doing it.”

The line-up for the 12-lap race on November 16 includes four-time winner Peter Hickman, who is joined in the FHO Racing BMW team by Davey Todd – last year’s runner-up – plus record nine-time winner Michael Rutter and Craig Neve in Faye Ho’s squad.

The European challenge is fronted by Finland’s Erno Kostamo, who won the race for the first time in 2022, when many of the leading contenders did not take part due to Covid restrictions.

Fellow IRRC (International Road Racing Championship) riders Amalric Blanc and Laurent Hoffman are also entered, while Macau regular Sam West returns on his BMW with Wigan’s Rob Hodson on the SMT Honda.

Manx Grand Prix winners Michael Evans and Matt Stevenson will ride for the Dafabet Racing Kawasaki team.