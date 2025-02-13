Paul Jordan says having Josh Brookes as his team-mate at Jackson Racing this season will spur him on as he gears up for his second year in the Preston-based team.

Ulsterman Jordan was retained for 2025 with two-time British Superbike champion Brookes – last year’s runner-up in the Senior TT – being drafted into the team as a replacement for Austrian Julian Trummer.

Aussie Brookes lapped at 134mph on his way to second place behind Davey Todd in the blue riband Senior showpiece and is the fifth-fastest rider ever around the Mountain Course.

The 41-year-old is a high-class addition to Alan Jackson’s team and Jordan has welcomed the opportunity to gauge himself against a competitor of Brookes’ pedigree on identical Honda Superbike, Superstock and Supersport machinery.

Paul Jordan with the Jackson Racing Honda at the Macau Grand Prix in November. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

“On paper it looks like a bit of pressure off me but I don’t think there is really,” Jordan said.

“Last year, I had to be on form to make sure I was the number one rider all the time and beat Julian (Trummer).

“On paper, Josh is entitled to that [number one status] because he finished second in the Senior last year, and that’s the kind of results the team wants.

“But I don’t think he’s unbeatable or I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing, but he lifts the bar for me and the team and I will have to perform that bit better to make my earnings worthwhile as well.

Josh Brookes claimed second place in the Senior race at the Isle of Man TT in 2024 on the FHO Racing BMW. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

“If I can learn anything off Josh, and it’s going to be open in the team for me to see his data and whatnot, so if I can learn from him then it’ll only put me in good stead too,” he added.

“In terms of the 600, I think I’m as strong as what Josh is on a 600, it’s on the big bike where he has that jump on me. But I definitely feel that I’m as good or if not better than Josh on the 600 where I’m at now.”

Jordan set off with the number one plate in the Supersport races at the TT for the first time last year and grasped the chance to learn as much as he could from some of his quicker rivals after they had caught and passed him on the road.

This year’s start numbers have yet to be officially confirmed, but the Magherafelt man is hoping for a similar opportunity as he continues to build his knowledge of the 37.73-mile course.

“If I got offered number one again I’d definitely take it,” Jordan said.

“I felt the whole hype of going off first would hinder me but I didn’t mind it at all – it’s just a number at the end of the day.

“If you look down the numbers, you’ve got Michael (Dunlop) at six, Davey’s (Todd) eight, (Peter) Hickman is 10, there’s only a few slots in there that you could slide into.

“Other people like (Jamie) Coward will probably go at number two again and Deano (Dean Harrison) likely at three again, so you’ve number four maybe up for grabs where Hutchy (Ian Hutchinson) went before.

“(James) Hillier is number five so all the top ten seats are sort of almost taken, so if you’re looking outside of that then it’s about where would you want to be.

“If you went at 13 or 16 then yes you’ve got someone to chase, but what will you learn?

“I want to learn and last year when the likes of Coward and Dean passed me I was still learning off them, and I still went faster, so personally if I could get number one again I’d take it,” he added.