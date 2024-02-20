Paul Jordan signs with Jackson Racing for road racing assault in 2024
Jordan earned his maiden Isle of Man TT rostrum in the Supertwin class in 2022 and joins the team after parting company from PreZ Racing last year.
The Magherafelt man will ride Honda machinery in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport classes for the Preston-based team, who have supported a raft of top names over the years including John McGuinness, James Hillier, Dan Kneen and Josh Brookes.
Jordan said: “I’m really happy to be joining Jackson Racing and with all the experience they have both at the TT and with Honda machinery, I’m hoping that will transfer over to me and take me to the next level.
“The bikes look pristine as usual, and both Alan and Andy (Jackson) are really motivated to have a great TT2024.
“I’m especially looking forward to getting on the 600cc Honda, a bike with so much history and success, particularly at the TT and if I can crack the top five, I’ll be over the moon,” Jordan added.
“At the same time, I’m aiming to make a jump forward on the big bike too.
“People still see me as a rider who does well on the smaller bikes so I’ve a few things still to prove on the 1000cc machines and having Julian as my team-mate should spur us both on to better things.”