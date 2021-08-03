Paul Jordan vows to regroup after lucky escape at Armoy

Jordan crashed at well over 100mph in qualifying for the Supersport class on Friday evening at Acheson’s Leap, which caught out a number of riders this year.

The Burrows Engineering/RK Racing rider was able to participate in the races, albeit Jordan was left feeling the worse for wear after the incident.

He qualified fifth fastest on the Yamaha R6 in the Supersport class and finished fifth behind team-mate Mike Browne in Friday’s opening race. Jordan then finished seventh in race two, when he ran on at the chicane, losing valuable time.

Paul Jordan on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki at Armoy.

The 30-year-old, who also finished eighth in the Open Superbike race before he was ruled out of the ‘Race of Legends’ with a technical issue, said: “I felt good until the crash on Friday and I’m still not exactly sure what happened. I lost the front at Acheson’s Leap and that was it. It’s not a place you want to crash at so I was lucky I got away without any big injuries.

“My left knee is giving me trouble and I felt banged up on Saturday. It set me back and hindered my whole weekend, so I was disappointed with how it went overall because I did everything I could to be in the best shape possible, but it wasn’t the weekend I expected. I ran on at the chicane in the second Supersport race and that was it over for me once I lost that time.

“On the big bike I just felt I was lacking miles and it was only the second time I raced the bike. We don’t get much time with five laps in qualifying and I felt it showed, but I just want to put the weekend behind me and I just need to regroup now.”