Pecco Bagnaia adds to MotoGP tally in Austria

Quartararo finished second, with Ducati team-mate Jack Miller completing the rostrum.

From the lights it was a Ducati first four led by Bagnaia from pole-setter Enea Bastianini, Miller and Jorge Martin into turn one, with Quartararo fifth.

Joan Mir, the 2020 World champion, crashed his Ecstar Suzuki at turn four on the opening lap, resulting in fractures to his right ankle.

By lap six, Bastianini was in the gravel and out of the race.

At the halfway stage it was the three Ducatis of Bagnaia, Miller and Prima Pramac Racing’s Martin out front but Quartararo was on the move and the reigning World champion was closing fast.

On lap 17, Martin ran wide at the new chicane, gifting Quartararo third place.

With four laps to go, a sensational move at turn 2B at the chicane saw Quartararo squeeze his way past Miller up into second.

Miller just held off Martin but the Spaniard crashed out at turn one, leaving Miller a safe third.

By the chequered flag, Quartararo had closed the gap to 0.4s but it wasn’t enough.

“It‘s a shame that I didn‘t do a good first lap,” said Quartararo.” But, anyway, I feel that we got the best result possible for us today.

“I was on 100 per cent risk today over 28 laps.

“But I was super focused.

“I made a few mistakes and lost the front so many times, but my reaction time and concentration were really good today.”

Race winner Bagnaia said: “It was a very long race.

“We chose to use the soft front, but it wasn’t the correct choice for me at the finish of the race, but I’m very happy.

“I made too many mistakes in the first part of the year, so it was the time to be smarter.

“In the last two laps, I just tried to be as calm as possible because the front tyre was closing everywhere.”

In Moto2, Jake Dixon claimed his third podium on the trot for the Gas Gas Aspar Team.

“It was such a crazy race, honestly,” he said. “My heart and determination wasn’t going to let me finish fourth in that race.

“I tried once and it didn’t work but then squared it off into the last corner.

“It was amazing to finish in this position, this is probably one of my worst tracks because I’m not a hard braker - but here we are.”

At the front, it was a case of double celebrations for the Honda Asia as they claimed their first one-two with Ai Ogura and Somkiat Chantra.

Ogura now leads the championship by one point.

After two long lap penalties, Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max’s Ayumu Sasaki claimed a brilliant victory in Moto3.