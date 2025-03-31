Pecco Bagnaia celebrates his first win of the season with Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio at the Red Bull Grand Prix of America. (Photo: MotoGP)

Italian Pecco Bagnaia (Lenovo Ducati) claimed his first win of 2025 at a chaotic Red Bull Grand Prix of America.

Rain fell at the Circuit of the Americas before the start which caught out Monster Energy Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo, who crashed on the warm-up lap.

The French rider did make it back to the start, however with the three minute board shown, many of the riders including championship leader Marc Marquez ran down the pit lane to swap to their spare bikes fitted with slick tyres.

In the ongoing chaos, the organisers were forced to put out the red flags. When the race finally got under way it was Marc Marquez, winner of the previous day's Tissot Sprint race, who led into Turn 1.

The Lenovo Ducati rider was pulling away from the field when a mistake at Turn 5 on lap nine saw the Spaniard throw away a certain victory, meaning his 100% record this year was over.

“It was obviously a big mistake, because I had the race under control," he said.

"I was managing the gap, but I cut the corner at turn five a bit too much and lost the front.

"Was it a disaster? Yes, it was, but we’re human and sometimes we make mistakes."

Bagnaia went from sixth to third in the first corners then overtook Alex Márquez on lap four, before taking the lead on lap nine and going on to take the chequered flag, nearly three seconds clear of new championship leader Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing) and Fabio di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team).

“I’m really happy! It’s a special feeling to be back at the top of the podium after what wasn’t the easiest of times," Bagnaia added. "I knew I had to be patient as the feeling was not ideal, but we started this weekend in a good way as we built upon the progress made in Argentina.

"It’s clear that Marc was stronger today too, but the conditions were tricky, and the kerbs were really wet, especially the one at turn five, which I had noticed already during the warm up lap.

"After his crash, I tried to pull away and it wasn’t easy, as Alex (Márquez) had a great pace. Winning is what keeps you going, especially when you miss that taste that you had many times before. It’s fantastic."

It was back-to-back wins for Jake Dixon in Moto2.

The ELF Marc VDS Racing Team rider was simply unstoppable in the tricky conditions as he completed a perfect weekend where he was P1 on Friday, pole position on Saturday, and then victory on Sunday.

He said: “I never thought I’d have two consecutive wins in Moto2 – one in the dry, one in the wet.

"I thought it would take more time for us to be competitive this year, and to be honest, we are still learning and I can get more comfortable on the bike.

"There’s still more to come and we’re aiming to fight for the top five at every track we go to.”