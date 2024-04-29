Pecco Bagnaia (centre) celebrates his Spanish GP win with, from left, Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi. (Photo by MotoGP)

From pole position it was Marc Marquez who led from the lights, however, Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) came from fourth to second with an amazing pass on Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin under-braking at turn six and then into the lead at the final corner.

Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) hit the front at the same corner on the next lap after the Italian ran wide, dropping to third with Marquez also getting through.

Martin - who won the previous day’s chaotic Sprint race, which Bagnaia crashed out of - stayed in the lead until crashing out on lap 12. Marquez came through from third to challenge Bagnaia and, despite some fairing bashing at times, Bagnaia held on to claim his third win at Jerez in as many years. It was an all-Ducati podium with Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) third.

“The most important thing had to be the first lap,” said Bagnaia. “Corner six, the overtake on the outside was so important, then I tried to push to follow the guys at the front end.”

Martin still leads the championship by 17 points from Bagnaia.

Fermin Aldeguer took his first Moto2 race win of 2024 while American Joe Roberts now leads the championship with his third second-place finish in succession.