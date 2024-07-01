Pecco Bagnaia perfect on way to Assen glory in MotoGP
It was a masterclass, once again, for the Italian on the Lenovo Ducati.
From the lights, Bagnaia took complete control of the 26-lap race, finishing 3.676s ahead of championship leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing Ducati), who started from fifth - after a three-place grid penalty for riding slowly in qualifying.
Enea Bastianini, on the second factory Ducati, was completing the podium, while the battle for fourth between Marc Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Maverick Vinales raged to the flag.
Marquez crossed the line in fourth with Vinales fifth, however, both Spaniards suffered penalties.
Vinales had to drop a place for touching the green paint on the inside of the left-hander in the final chicane while Marquez was handed a 16-second tyre pressure penalty, dropping him to P10.
Brad Binder was credited with sixth.
Bagnaia, who has closed the gap in the title race to 10 points, was delighted.
“Fantastic,” he said. “I really had fun this weekend and everything went perfectly.
"I’d like to thank the team because we did a fantastic job.
"On Thursday, we already had a clear idea regarding the bike set-up and after FP1 we were basically ready.
"The race today was 30 seconds faster than last year, which is incredible.
"I managed to be quick and precise, the weather was fantastic and we were able to show our full potential.”
Japanese rider Ai Ogura (MT Helmets MSI) claimed his second Moto2 win in three races after pole-setter and race leader Fermin Aldeguer received a long-lap penalty, for track limitations on lap 14.
He dropped to third after completing it on lap 16.
The Spaniard regained second with five laps remaining but never challenged race winner Ogura, settling for second, with championship leader Sergio Garcia third.
British rider Jake Dixon (CFMoto Aspar Team) claimed a well-deserved fourth.
Home hero Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Husqvarna) came so close to winning the Dutch Moto3 race but Spaniard Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets MSI KTM) had other ideas and closed on the race leader with a brilliant last lap, passing Veijer into the final chicane.
A photo finish across the line saw Ortola winning by 0.012s as they crossed the line with David Munoz on the BOE Motorsports KTM third.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.