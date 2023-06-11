Jack Miller on the KTM led the field into turn one, but Bagnaia forced the Lenovo Ducati to the front of the field by the second corner, controlling the 23-lap race to the chequered flag.

Prima Pramac Racing Ducati team-mates Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco made it an all-Ducati podium, with Luca Marini making it a Ducati 1-2-3-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Ducati’s home race it was a dream weekend for the reigning champion as he qualified pole, smashed the outright lap record with a time of 01:44.8550s and won the previous day’s Sprint race.

Pecco Bagnaia celebrates success in the Italian MotoGP

His third win of the season stretches his lead in the title race to 21 points after his closest rival Marco Bezzecchi could only manage eighth on the Mooney VR46 Ducati.

Brad Binder finished fifth on the KTM with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro completing the top six.

The 26-year-old Italian was delighted with his victory: “After yesterday the only possible way to have a good conclusion was to win in my home Grand Prix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the start when I saw the KTM in front I said to myself that I had to overtake him as soon as possible, we did it and everything went perfectly.

British star Jake Dixon finished third in the Moto2 race at Mugello

"I was trying to be calm and not get nervous...I’m happy for sure, it’s the best weekend so far.”

Pedro Acosta led from the lights to the chequered flag on the Red Bull KTM Ajo to take his third victory of the year and close the gap to 20 points behind Tony Arbolino, the championship leader.

British star Jake Dixon fought his way back from eighth on the opening lap to claim the final podium place for Autosolar GASGAS Aspar M2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow Brit Sam Lowes’ race ended on the opening lap when Alonso Lopez sent him into the gravel trap.

Deniz Oncu led a sensational Moto3 race on to the home straight - only to lose out on his maiden victory as championship leader Daniel Holgado snatched the win on the run to the line.