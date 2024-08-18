Pecco Bagnaia won the Austrian Grand Prix from Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini

​Pecco Bagnaia claimed his third Austrian Grand Prix victory in a row after another perfect weekend for the double world champion.

The Lenovo Ducati rider, who had won the Tissot Sprint race the previous day from arch rival Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Ducati) and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, took the lead on lap two from Martin and never looked back as he dominated the 28-lap race around the 2.7-mile Red Bull Ring.

Martin had no answers for Bagnaia, who regained the lead in the championship, moving five points ahead of his Spanish rival.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox.

Silverstone double winner Enea Bastianini finished third on the second Lenovo Ducati while Marc Marquez fought back to fourth from 13th on the opening lap after the start mechanism on his Gresini Ducati failed.

South African Brad Binder brought the Red Bull KTM home in fifth at the Austrian factory’s home race with Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) completing the top six.

“The pace was incredible," Bagnaia said after the race. “I think me and Jorge did something unbelievable in terms of speed and consistency.

"I was trying to do just a bit better than him every lap to open the gap because I knew in the last laps he could have had anything left in his rear tyre. I’m very happy that three time in a row we are winning here. It’s fantastic.”

Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar) came from fifth on the grid to third in the Moto2 race, with a brilliant last lap move at Turn 1 on Spaniard Aron Canet. It was the British rider’s fourth podium of the season.

From pole position Italian Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) hit the front on lap two and took control of the race, winning by nearly two seconds from Alonso Lopez (Sync SpeedUp).

David Alonzo stretched his advantage in the Moto3 championship to 71 points over his nearest rival Ivan Ortola with a stunning victory at the Austrian GP.

The Columbian teenager had to take a long lap penalty before coming back from tenth to lead on lap 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team KTM rider held off last lap challenges from David Munzo and Daniel Holgada to cross the line 0.121s clear.