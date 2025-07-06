Peerless Bradley Ray doubles up at Knockhill as British Superbike dominance continues
It was Ray’s ninth victory in 10 races in 2025 following his return to the series after two years competing in the World Superbike Championship.
The Raceways Yamaha rider is a cut above the opposition at present and Ray has now opened a lead of 41 points over reigning champion Kyle Ryde ahead of this afternoon’s final race (16:15 BST) at round four.
Ray wrapped up a double at the Scottish venue as he won the 12-lap race by 4.1s from home hero Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings Ducati), with Tommy Bridewell over four seconds further back in third for the Honda Racing UK squad.
Bridewell’s team-mate, Northern Ireland’s Andrew Irwin, finished in 11th, while fellow Ulsterman Scott Swann (Send My Bag by IWR Honda) in 17th.
Ray is running away with the championship at this early stage and no one for now appears able to break his stride.
The 28-year-old became the first rider in BSB to secure consecutive trebles after following up his hat-trick at Donington Park in May with another treble last month at Snetterton.
The English rider is now on the cusp of a third successive hat-trick this afternoon and is threatening to turn this year’s title challenge into a procession.
Behind the top three in the Sprint race, Danny Kent finished fourth on the McAMS Yamaha ahead of Storm Stacey (Bathams AJN BMW) and Fraser Rogers (TAG Honda).
Scott Redding, the 2019 champion, was 19th in the tricky conditions on the Hager PBM Ducati.
Redding is filling in for injured Ulsterman Glenn Irwin and marked his return to BSB with a solid fourth place in Saturday’s opening race in the dry.
Donegal’s Richard Kerr finished 21st on the ROKIT BMW for Michael Laverty’s team.
