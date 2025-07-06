Bradley Ray’s dominance of the British Superbike Championship continued on Sunday at Knockhill in Scotland where the former champion won a wet Sprint race.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Ray’s ninth victory in 10 races in 2025 following his return to the series after two years competing in the World Superbike Championship.

The Raceways Yamaha rider is a cut above the opposition at present and Ray has now opened a lead of 41 points over reigning champion Kyle Ryde ahead of this afternoon’s final race (16:15 BST) at round four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ray wrapped up a double at the Scottish venue as he won the 12-lap race by 4.1s from home hero Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings Ducati), with Tommy Bridewell over four seconds further back in third for the Honda Racing UK squad.

Bradley Ray on the Raceways Yamaha at Knockhill in Scotland. (Photo by Ian Hopgood)

Bridewell’s team-mate, Northern Ireland’s Andrew Irwin, finished in 11th, while fellow Ulsterman Scott Swann (Send My Bag by IWR Honda) in 17th.

Ray is running away with the championship at this early stage and no one for now appears able to break his stride.

The 28-year-old became the first rider in BSB to secure consecutive trebles after following up his hat-trick at Donington Park in May with another treble last month at Snetterton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The English rider is now on the cusp of a third successive hat-trick this afternoon and is threatening to turn this year’s title challenge into a procession.

Northern Ireland's Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) was 11th in the BSB Sprint race at Knockhill. (Photo by Ian Hopgood)

Behind the top three in the Sprint race, Danny Kent finished fourth on the McAMS Yamaha ahead of Storm Stacey (Bathams AJN BMW) and Fraser Rogers (TAG Honda).

Scott Redding, the 2019 champion, was 19th in the tricky conditions on the Hager PBM Ducati.

Redding is filling in for injured Ulsterman Glenn Irwin and marked his return to BSB with a solid fourth place in Saturday’s opening race in the dry.