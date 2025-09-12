The Motor Cycle Road Racing Club of Ireland (MCRRCI) is keen to stress that the eighth round of the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike round at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit in Co Down is going ahead at the end of September.

The event will be the penultimate round of the series before the final at the traditional end-of-season Sunflower Trophy showpiece organised by the Hillsborough Club, which will take place from October 24-25.

The USBK round on Saturday, September 27 was originally due to be run by Enniskillen and District Motorcycle Club Ltd, but the club announced it had pulled out.

In a previous statement, the Enniskillen club said the decision “was not made lightly and involved extensive consideration of all relevant factors”, without elaborating further.

Carl Phillips (SBT Ireland Kawasaki) leads the Ulster Superbike Championship with two rounds remaining. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

However, the MCRRCI has stepped in to ensure the meeting goes ahead as scheduled.

A spokesperson said: “The MCRRCI have stepped in to run the USBK round 8 on the 27th September after the original promoter pulled out. “Our club believes that it’s important that riders get the 2025 published number of championship rounds and to benefit from maximum points available, which can make a difference for the championship contenders.

“Although not planned this year we will endeavour to do the best job possible and hope to see all USBK competitors forwarding entry forms asap, which are available from our website - www.mcrrci.co.uk.”

The overall winner of the SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike races at the event will receive the MCRRCI Club Members Unlimited Perpetual Trophy, which was recommissioned by the club in 2024 when reigning champion Jonny Campbell claimed the silverware.

The prestigious trophy was originally presented to Northern Ireland motorcycling legend Joey Dunlop in 1979 and has also been won by other luminaries such as Sam McClements, George Farlow, Alan Irwin, John Donnan, Michael Swann, Johnny Rea and Adrian Archibald. A prize fund will also be available for the top points-scored in the USBK races to complement the trophy presentation.

The Man of the Meeting will receive the MCRRCI Muckamore MCC Trophy and £100, which was first presented at the Race of the Year at Aghadowey.

Previous winners include Mark Farmer in 1983, Joey Dunlop, Alan Irwin, Johnny Rea, Phillip McCallen, Jeremy McWilliams, Paul Robinson and Michael Swann, while the last winner was Ballymoney rider Archibald back in 2001.

A packed programme includes two championship races for Superbikes, Supersport, Moto3, Supersport 300, Lightweight Supersport, Pre Injection, MotoOne, Supertwins and Classic.

Lisburn’s Carl Phillips currently leads the USBK Championship on the SBT Ireland Kawasaki by 58 points from 2024 champion Jonny Campbell and will be looking to take another step towards his second crown.

However, Campbell is mounting a late charge after finding his groove with the 155 Racing BMW M1000RR and claimed a victory and runner-up finish at Kirkistown last weekend to gain some ground.

McAdoo Racing Kawasaki’s Korie McGreevy – who won the first race in the previous round at Kirkistown – holds third in the standings and is only 17 points behind Campbell.

Belfast’s Mark Conlin leads the Supersport championship by 19 points from Christian Elkin, with current champion McGreevy in third, just two points further behind.