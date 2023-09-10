Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin won both races at the San Marino Grand Prix to close the gap in the MotoGP World Championship

Martin won Saturday’s Sprint race and in yesterday’s Grand Prix led from start to finish, beating battered and bruised Italians Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and world champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), who were injured in separate incidents at Catalunya at the previous round.

​It was a Ducati one-two-three throughout the 27-lap race. At the front there was no stopping Martin, who was in devastating form as he led the pack into Turn 1.

Although Bagnaia and Bezzecchi got close at times they never really troubled the Spaniard, who on lap 17 pulled the pin, crossing the line 1.3s clear of Bezzecchi, who passed Bagnaia eight laps from home for second. It was Martin’s second victory this season.

“Today, in front of Pecco and Marco, it was going to be really tough,” said Martin.

"I tried to stay in front for all laps, just upping the pace a bit when they were close and as soon as I saw a bit of a gap, I started pushing like hell with all I had.

"Winning here in Italy is a big hit on the table, so I'm happy and focused on the next one,” added Martin, who has closed the gap to 36 points behind Bagnaia.

Runner-up Bezzecchi added: “I gave my all from the beginning to the end. I really wanted this podium with all my heart for my team and for all the fans here.”

Bagnaia, who had to be helped off his Lenovo Ducati in parc ferme, said he was ‘destroyed’ after the race.

"I'm happy I was able to do a good race for the fans and for myself - though I am destroyed after the race. It wasn't easy considering the situation but I’m happy with the result.”

Meanwhile, Pedro Acosta claimed his fifth Moto2 win of the year at Misano to edge closer to the title.

The Italian Red Bull KTM Ajo rider led from lights to chequered flag and was over six seconds clear of Celestino Vietti with Alonso Lopez third. British rider, Jake Dixon struggled home in 12th while Sam Lowes crashed out of sixth in the closing stages.

David Alonso, in his rookie season for the GasGas Aspar team, took his third Moto3 victory in four races, beating Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in a brilliant battle.