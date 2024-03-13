Pecco Bagnaia opens his MotoGP title defence in Qatar. (Photo by MotoGP)

After a delayed start due to Raul Fernandez stalling the Track House Aprilia on the grid, Bagnaia, from his second row start stormed into the lead on the opening lap and controlled the 21-lap race to the chequered flag.

The Italian was 1.5 seconds clear of his nearest challenger, South African Brad Binder on the Red Bull KTM.

“We knew our potential and we tried to do the maximum yesterday knowing that something was important to be changed for today’s race,” said Bagnaia, who now leads Binder in the championship by two points. “What we did this morning in the warm-up was important.

"The race was absolutely completely different, compared to yesterday. I managed it a different way and it worked.

“I’m very happy. We move on the Portimao and another step forward with the new bike.”

Binder said: “We knew it would be tough to make the tyre last to the end. I’m surprised I managed it so well to be honest.

"I tried to get so close to Pecco but he did an unreal job. He didn’t make one mistake the entire race.”

Winner of the previous day’s Sprint race, Jorge Martin, had no answer to the front two and had to settle for the final podium position on the Prima Pramac Racing Ducati.

“The pace was really fast compared to last season and I was trying to control the rear grip for the end,” he said. “When I see Marc was coming I able to push a lot and make the gap.

"I almost made a move on Brad but P3 and a win yesterday was a lot of points for the weekend. I’m pleased and looking forward to the next one.”

Eight-time World champion Marc Marquez finished fourth on his Gresini Ducati debut after a fifth place in Saturday’s Sprint race.

Enea Bastianini and Alex Marquez completed the top six.

MotoGP rookie Pedro Acosta was a sensation racing the Red Bull GasGas Factory Tech3 into fourth place before dropping to ninth by the finish.

Spain’s Alonso Lopez rode a fantastic last lap in the Moto2 race to fend off a determined challenge from Belgium teenager Barry Baltus, claiming his third career GP win - and first since 2022.

Sergio Garcia came through from 12th to complete the podium.

David Alonso left it to the last corner of the 16-lap Moto3 race to pass race-long leader Daniel Holgado and claim his first win of the 2024 season.

The Columbian dedicated his win to CFMoto Aspar Moto2 team-mate Jake Dixon. The British star was ruled out of Sunday’s race after a massive crash in practice two.