Peter Hickman intends to see out the rest of the season after making his return from injury in the British Superbike Championship at Donington Park.

Hickman was injured in a crash during qualifying at the Isle of Man TT at the end of May, which ruled the 14-time winner out of the remainder of the event.

He sustained multiple injuries in the crash and had been out of action until he returned to the BSB grid last weekend.

Hickman – who co-owns the 8TEN Racing BMW team with fellow TT winner and BSB rider Davey Todd – finished 20th in the first race at Donington Park and 21st in the second race.

Peter Hickma on the 8TEN Racing BMW Superstock machine during qualifying at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

The 38-year-old opted to skip the third race due to the tricky conditions before finishing the weekend in 18th place in the fourth race.

Hickman made his competitive debut at the 6 Hours Moto endurance race at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium on Sunday and was parting of the victorious Dunlop Test Team. The event is a celebration of amateur motorcycle endurance racing, with Hickman using the race to build his bike fitness.

Following his BSB return at Donington, Hickman said: “Happy enough. Obviously, the whole point [of racing at Donington] was to A) see if I can actually ride a Superbike, because I’ve only been testing the ’Stocker up until now; and B) to get my fitness up because I’m so unfit at the minute, as well as not being strong enough, either.

“My right shoulder is not strong at all, it’s quite weak, so I’m having to use a load of muscles I wouldn’t normally use.

“So, I’m a little bit weak, but I just need a bit of time. The more laps I do, the stronger I’m going to get.

“I’ve been pretty knackered all weekend, I missed Race 3…because the conditions were a little bit iffy and I just didn’t want to risk falling down the road.

“I’m fine to actually crash, the doctors and surgeons have said that everything’s good, like no worries about my actually hurting myself anymore, but the last thing I want to do is go down the road.

“Plus, I needed a bit more of a rest, anyway. But I’m happy enough. Overall it’s been pretty positive, less than a second off my fastest ever lap around Donington – that’s not too bad in itself.

“So, overall, I’m pretty happy. I’ve given the team some feedback, I’ve tested some different things which gives us some direction for later this year and our main goal is obviously for 2026,” Hickman added in an interview with Crash.Net.

“The plan is to do the rest of the season.

“I’m actually going to and doing a six-hour endurance race – obviously not on my own, luckily – with the Dunlop tyre test team, which I do quite a lot with normally.

“It’s a circuit that I’ve always wanted to go and race at, so I’m really looking forward to that.

“Then I’ll be back in Assen for the week after that.”

Three rounds of the British Superbike Championship remain, with the Showdown getting under way at Assen from September 19-21, followed by Oulton Park (October 3-5) and the finale at Brands Hatch (October 17-19).