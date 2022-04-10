Peter Hickman faces NW200 dilemma over regulations

Hickman is among the race favourites for the north coast showpiece from May 10-14, where he is entered in the Superbike, Superstock, Supersport and Supertwin races.

However, the English rider – a podium finisher in the Supersport class at the North West – revealed he may have to sit out both 600 races.

The 35-year-old’s Trooper Beer Triumph 765 is not currently eligible under the current Supersport regulations in effect at the North West, which do not permit Evo-spec machinery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Hickman celebrates his Superstock win at the North West 200 in 2019.

Hickman is speaking to race chief Mervyn Whyte about the situation but admits it may be the case that he won’t be competing in the Supersport class.

“I am still speaking to Mervyn Whyte and the MCUI scrutineers about the rules but if I am not allowed to race the Triumph then I won’t be in the Supersport class this year,” he said.

Looking ahead to the return of the major road race in a few weeks’ time – back for the first time since 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in successive years – Hickman said the North West was perfect preparation for the Isle of Man TT.

“The North West is the first big international road race of the year and it gets you up to speed on a road and ready for the TT,” he said.

“I really enjoy it. A lot of people complain about the track and all the rest but to be honest a track is a track.

“Whether it has got chicanes or hairpins or whatever, I don’t really care – I just like racing bikes and I get to race them at 200mph on public roads against a load of my mates.”

Hickman goes into 2022 as the man to beat on the roads after setting a new world lap record at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2019, where he lapped at 136mph and won seven races from seven starts.

He also holds the outright lap record at the TT, lapping at more than 135mph in 2018 on his way to victory in the Senior.

On a visit to the 8.9-mile ‘Triangle’ course last week, Hickman was impressed with the new resurfacing work that has been carried out, especially on his favourite Coast Road section.

“There is lots of new tarmac and it looks good,” said Hickman.