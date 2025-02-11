Peter Hickman says he will be ‘forever grateful’ for the opportunity to ride for FHO Racing following confirmation that the 14-time Isle of Man TT winner and Davey Todd have split from Faye Ho’s team.

Following speculation of a rift within the high-profile British Superbike and road racing squad, it was announced on Monday that Hickman and last year’s Senior TT winner Todd would ride fully-supported BMW M1000RR machinery for new team 8TEN Racing in BSB and at the major road races.

FHO Racing will continue in the British Superbike Championship as a one-man effort with 2024 IDM Superbike champion Ilya Mikhalchik.

Team owner Ho says she will also continue to support young women with ‘opportunities in racing’ and ‘push motorsports activities in Asia’.

Peter Hickman celebrates winning a Superstock TT victory with FHO Racing BMW boss Faye Ho and his team at the Isle of Man TT in 2023. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

“I’ve come to realise I cannot fully commit to the previous levels of time that I have given to BSB and Road Racing since becoming team owner in 2021 with additional commitments I have back at home in Macau,” Ho said.

“With the support of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, and my continued passion for BSB, we have altered our approach to run a one-rider team for the 2025 season, with the very talented Ilya Mikhalchik joining us as current IDM Superbike champion and I am excited to see what he can achieve.”

Hickman and Todd will ride the all-new M1000RR with support from BMW Motorrad UK and BMW Motorrad Motorsport.

In a social media post, Hickman said he was looking forward to a new chapter after four years competing in the FHO Racing colours.

“I want to say a massive thank you to Faye/FHO Racing for everything she has done for me over the last four years.

“As is normal with racing we’ve had mega highs and disappointing lows throughout but FHO has and always will be a huge part of my racing career and I’m forever grateful for that opportunity.

“Now starts another new chapter with team mate Davey Todd at 8Ten Racing and BMW Motorrad UK BMW Motorrad Motorsport. More news to come later this month but to say I’m excited would be an understatement.

“Huge thanks to all my sponsors and supporters both present and past, let’s make 2025 an unforgettable one.”

An official team announcement is expected on February 26.

Hickman is also due to ride a Triumph 765 in the Supersport class on the roads and a Yamaha R7 Supertwin.