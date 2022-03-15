Peter Hickman receives prestigious Torrens Trophy after 2019 Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix feats

Hickman was finally able to receive the accolade in person during a presentation dinner on Monday at the Pall Mall clubhouse in London, hosted by the Royal Automobile Club.

He follows in the footsteps of fellow motorcycle racers and previous Torrens Trophy winners Jonathan Rea (2017), Cal Crutchlow (2016), Tom Sykes (2013), Ian Hutchinson (2015), Shane Byrne (2014) and James Toseland (2008). The trophy is not strictly presented each year and is only awarded when the Royal Automobile Club feels that the achievement justifies it.

The ceremony was the first to take place since speedway legend Tai Woffinden was recognised for sealing his third world title in 2018, due to restrictions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Peter Hickman (left) with women's trials world champion Emma Bristow and Paul Denning, Yamaha World Superbike team principal.

Three trophies were presented, with Emma Bristow selected as the 2020 winner, and first female recipient, after she claimed her seventh consecutive FIM Women's Trial World Championship, while the Crescent Yamaha WorldSBK team was awarded the 2021 trophy after becoming the first British team to win the Riders’, Teams’ and Manufacturers’ titles in the 2021 FIM World Superbike Championship, with Toprak Razgatlioglu edging out Ulsterman Rea in a thrilling title duel.

Hickman said: “I’m obviously really proud to have won the Royal Automobile Club’s Torrens Trophy. It’s such a prestigious trophy that many great names have won over the years.

“A massive thank you to Alan, Rebecca and everyone at the former Smiths Racing Team.”

In 2019, Hickman’s TT hat-trick included wins in the Superbike and Superstock races on the Smiths Racing BMW machines, plus victory in the second Supersport race riding the Trooper Beer Triumph.

A few months later he made history at the Ulster Grand Prix, winning all seven races he entered and establishing Dundrod as the fastest road race in the world with a blistering lap of 136.451mph.

The 34-year-old British Superbike contender will return to the North West 200 and TT this year with the FHO Racing team to ride the latest BMW M1000RR machinery alongside southern Irishman Brian McCormack.

Sadly, the Ulster Grand Prix – scheduled to have taken place in August – has been cancelled after crucial funding required to revive the event has not been approved by Tourism NI.

