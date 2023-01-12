The nine-time winner clinched a quadruple last year with a Superbike and Senior double and victories in the Supertwin and Superstock races around the Mountain Course.

In a revamp for 2023, a new 10-race programme is planned, featuring two Supertwin and Superstock races, as well as a fresh qualifying schedule.

Entries for this year’s TT, which takes place from May 29 to June 10, are now officially open and Hickman is relishing the chance to challenge for more silverware in June, when Ian Hutchinson’s 2010 feat of five wins in a week may be matched or even surpassed.

Peter Hickman celebrates victory in the Senior TT in 2022, his ninth win at the event.

“It’s great that we’ll get the opportunity to race twice in each class,” said Hickman, who is again competing for the FHO Racing BMW team this season.

“There’s also a real incentive there now for teams and competitors to put together more race-winning packages with the Superstock and Supertwin classes now offering a much better return for similar investment and commitment.

“At the same time, I know that a little mistake or a minor mechanical issue can ruin a race and all you can think about is having to wait another 12 months before you get to try again,” he added.

“With two races per class, you not only get another bite at the cherry, but you can learn a lot from the first race, which you can take forward to the second.

Peter Hickman has welcomed an expanded race programme for the 2023 Isle of Man TT.

“Those races at the end of race week, in particular, I would expect to be hugely competitive and hard-fought.”

This year heralds the 102nd year of the TT, which commences with an untimed free practice session on Monday, May 29, followed by the first timed qualifying session in the afternoon.

Evening qualifying sessions will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of practice week with the fifth and final qualifying session scheduled on Friday afternoon, June 2.

As part of the revised race programme this year, racing will begin with the first Supersport and Sidecar races on Saturday, June 3, with the much anticipated Superbike TT now taking place on Sunday, June 4.

Michael Dunlop won both Supersport races at the 2022 Isle of Man TT and has now chalked up 21 victories in total.

Monday, June 5 will be a rest day followed by the Superstock and first Supertwin race on Tuesday, June 6, with the second Supersport and Sidecar races due on Wednesday, June 7.

A second rest day is planned on Thursday, June 8 before the second race weekend, with the second Superstock and Supertwin races headlining the island’s Bank Holiday on Friday, June 9.

The festival will conclude with the blue riband Senior TT on Saturday, June 10.

Hickman remains the man to beat at the TT in the big-bike classes in particular classes but there is no shortage of rivals eager to seize his crown, none more so than Ulsterman Michael Dunlop.

