Peter Hickman 'still owed prize money' from 2019 Ulster Grand Prix

The event did not take place in 2020 due to debts in the region of £300,000 and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The historic race will also not take place this year.

On Tuesday it was confirmed that Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club has entered into a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) with its creditors, enabling some of the debts owed to be paid back over a fixed period of time.

The development comes after the club was issued with a winding up order last April.

Peter Hickman won seven races at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2019 and set a record 136mph lap.

Now, there is renewed hope the event could return to the road racing calendar in 2022.

However, Peter Hickman, who dominated with a record seven wins from seven starts in 2019 and re-established the Ulster Grand Prix as the world’s fastest road race with a 136.415mph lap, says he is still owed prize money from his last appearance two years ago.

The English rider says that while he be would be interested in coming back to race at Dundrod, his return would be dependent on how much of the outstanding winnings he is owed is paid back.

“In regards to what happens next year, if the event runs – even if it’s not with the same club or the same people – they need to be looking after the riders in terms of what the riders lost as much as possible,” Hickman said.

“Of course it’d be great if the Ulster returns again and I’d be interested in coming back, but that depends on how much we actually get from what we’re still owed.

“I was fortunate enough to get my start money paid, and I know most others didn’t, but I’m still owed prize money. I won more prize money in 2019 than any other rider and it’s obviously a fair amount.