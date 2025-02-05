Peter Hickman says he will provide news on his plans for the 2025 North West 200 and Isle of Man TT ‘very soon’ amid persistent rumours of a rift within the FHO Racing Team.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 14-time TT winner has been busy testing in Spain at Andalucia and Almeria and unveiled a new colour scheme for his PHR Performance BMW M1000RR, fuelling speculation that he could be running his own effort this year against a backdrop of intensifying murmurs of a major split within Faye Ho’s British Superbike and International Road Racing squad.

Hickman, who has moved on to Valencia this week to continue his pre-season preparations, denied that FHO Racing had folded on his Instagram, responding ‘Nope!’ to a follower who asked if there was ‘any truth in the rumours’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 37-year-old said he was ‘feeling the best’ he has felt on the BMW M1000RR in some time.

Peter Hickman celebrates a Superstock victory at the Isle of Man TT in 2023 with members of the FHO Racing team, including owner Faye Ho. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

“What an awesome week riding in Andalucia and Almeria circuits with @bikepromotioneurope,” Hickman posted on social media.

“Feeling the best I’ve felt on the bike for a while now, working hard on myself to continue to improve.

“Huge thanks to the PHR boys this week and mega being on circuit with my mates and with our new recruit @harrison_dessoy55.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

English rider Harrison Dessoy has joined Hickman’s PHR Performance outfit to compete in the National Sportbike Championship this year alongside Richard Cooper, who won the inaugural title in 2024 on the PHR Triumph Daytona 660.

Hickman and fellow top TT rider and double National Superstock 1000 champion Davey Todd were announced as FHO Racing’s riders for the 2025 British Superbike Championship and major road races in November.

However, 136mph outright TT lap record holder Hickman has hinted at a change in direction this year, teasing an announcement on his NW200 and TT plans.

Posting on his Facebook page, Hickman said: “I’m looking forward to sharing more news with you very soon regarding my North West 200 and Isle of Man TT Races plans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s Superbike TT winner has confirmed that he will again have Swan on board as a sponsor for 2025.

Hickman rode the Swan Yamaha in the Supertwin class on the roads last season, claiming a double at the North West 200 and two runner-up finishes on the R7 at the TT.