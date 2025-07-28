Peter Hickman underwent surgery on Friday to repair nerve damage sustained in a crash at the Isle of Man TT, but the English rider said it will be a “little while” until he knows if “everything is back to normal”.

Prior to the operation, the 14-time TT winner revealed he was unable to lift his right arm fully.

In a social media post last week, Hickman said: “My right arm is not quite working the way it should do – I’ve severely damaged my brachial plexus nerve, which also means my axillary nerve on my right side – so my deltoid muscle is not firing at all, which means I can’t lift my right arm very well at the minute.”

The 8TEN Racing rider came off his BMW machine at Kerrowmoar in qualifying at the TT on May 30 and has not raced since the incident.

Peter Hickman underwent surgery to repair nerve damage following his crash at the Isle of Man TT. (Photo: Peter Hickman)

Hickman remains unsure of a timeframe for his return, but he posted a positive update following his operation on Friday.

“Today’s operation went as well as it could have with the best possible outcome,” Hickman said.

“It will still be a little while before we know if everything is back to normal or not but the surgeons say everything is looking promising so fingers crossed.

“Having two of the top specialists in the ‘nerve’ game was definitely comforting, massive thanks to Dr Marco Sinisi and Dr Anthony Macquillan for working on me as well as all your staff here at the Wellington Hospital in London.

“Also a massive thanks to Dr Ricardo Pacheco (knee specialist) and Dr Marcus De Matus (spinal specialist) who have recently also looked after me.

“Another huge thanks goes to Simon Rushton of Grosvenor Medical who has referred me all over the place since my accident on 30 May to make sure I’ve been looked after by the very best.”