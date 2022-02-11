FHO Racing's Peter Hickman unveils Gas Monkey Garage BMW he will race at Isle of Man TT

The Dallas-based company in Texas is the global leader in customised cars and features on the Discovery Channel’s hit series Fast N’ Loud.

Five-time TT winner Hickman’s FHO Racing BMW M1000RR Superbike and Superstock machines will run in the Gas Monkey Garage livery for the unique collaboration as the event returns this summer following successive cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of the partnership, Gas Monkey Garage will also showcase the TT to a new worldwide audience via its social media channels, which have a reach of more than 20 million followers.

Peter Hickman with FHO Racing team team owner Faye Ho and Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage with the BMW M1000RR Hickman will race at this year's Isle of Man TT races.

Announcing the news on Friday morning, Hickman said on Twitter: “I’m really happy to announce that I will be riding the Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing BMW at this year’s Isle of Man TT.

“I think you will agree, the bike looks mega! Thanks to everyone involved.”

Headed by innovative entrepreneur Richard Rawlings, Gas Monkey Garage has become a household name in America since its inception in 2004.

Rawlings said: “The entire Gas Monkey family and I are ecstatic to be involved in this year’s Isle of Man TT. Getting the chance to be a part of the largest single viewed sporting event and the world’s longest standing time trials is a dream come true.

“We are honoured to be alongside the legendary FHO Racing, Team BMW, and the fastest man on two Wheels, Peter Hickman, for a race that is surely to go down in the history books.

“We look forward to seeing Gas Monkey on the podium come May.”

FHO Racing team owner Faye Ho said she was “really happy” with the TT deal and highlighted the importance of attracting new sponsors to the sport.

“I’m really happy to announce this new partnership with Gas Monkey Garage ahead of this year’s Isle of Man TT Races,” she said.

“We worked extremely hard as a team in our first year to show our potential and both Peter and the team are excited about taking that to the TT in June, even more so with the partnership with Richard and the Gas Monkey family.

“It’s always important to attract new sponsors to the sport and we’re grateful to the support and commitment they’ve shown and we aim to repay that faith by delivering a strong set of results at this year’s TT.”

