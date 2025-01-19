Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland’s Phil Marron says working alongside ‘salt of the earth’ Toprak Razgatlioglu in the World Superbike Championship is a ‘privilege’.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moneyglass man Marron was speaking at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast on Friday night, where he was a popular recipient of the IFS Special Recognition accolade at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Marron played a big role in overseeing Razgatlioglu’s second world title triumph in 2024 after the Turkish star made the surprise move to the factory BMW squad, taking his right-hand man and trusted crew chief with him as part of the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, they turned the BMW M1000RR into a formidable race-winning package, with Razgatlioglu claiming 18 victories – including a series record of 13 wins in a row – as he delivered a maiden WSBK crown for the German manufacturer.

Phil Marron received the IFS Special Recognition Award at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast from Graeme Hanna, Managing Director, IFS

Marron, who will again be in Razgatlioglu’s corner as they attempt to retain the title in 2025, said the honour had come as a “very big, massive surprise”.

Asked what it was like to work with Razgatlioglu, he added: “It’s not easy to describe. We’re privileged to work with a talented guy like that but I had some good schooling with some of the people in this room.

“I got to work with some talented guys and that put me on a good footing to work with a talent like Toprak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a popular lad, he’s the salt of the earth, a good lad who likes the craic but he’s an animal on the bike.”

Phil Marron with World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu

Marron was Eugene Laverty’s crew chief and has also worked with top riders over the years including John McGuinness, Michael Rutter, Michael Laverty, Adrian Archibald, Bruce Anstey, William Dunlop, Guy Martin and Sam Lowes.

“We’re buried in the middle of that Laverty clan, all them wee Lavertys, I got to see them boys cutting their teeth,” said Marron, who married into the Laverty family.

“This room is full of fantastic engineers and everybody is helping; mothers and fathers are helping their sons and daughters and they’re getting their hands dirty every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are doing what I used to do and it’s nice to get recognition, but honestly I don’t agree that I deserve it.”

Marron was also in Razgatlioglu’s camp at Yamaha when he won his first world title in 2021 after a season-long battle with six-time champion Jonathan Rea.

“It keeps us honest,” said Marron on having Rea as a rival.

“The ’21 championship was a proper ding-dong with Johnny week in, week out. Last year he didn’t star as often as we thought he would but I’m sure next year he’ll be hoping to put that right.