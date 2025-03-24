​Joey Dunlop’s former Honda team-mate Phillip McCallen says he is “honoured” to have the chance to participate in a special event celebrating the Ulster motorcycling legend’s legacy in Ballymoney in May.

​This year marks 25 years since Joey tragically died following a racing accident in Estonia on July 2, 2000.

To mark the occasion and pay homage to Joey, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and the Dunlop family have organised a ‘Joey 25’ celebration, which will take place in his home town on Saturday, May 24.

In a one-off parade, Joey’s former team-mates, rivals and friends will ride 25 of his racing machines in a closed road parade through the Co Antrim town.

Pictured at the launch of the Joey 25 event in Ballymoney are Joey's wife Linda, son Gary, daughter Joanne and husband, Michael plus two of his grandchildren, Remy and Hudson, and former road racers Michael Swann, Bruce Anstey and Phillip McCallen with councillor John McAuley, Stephen McMaw and compere, Stephen Watson. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

McCallen will join other famous names including World Superbike stars Carl Fogarty and Jonathan Rea in the parade in the evening, when thousands are expected to turn out and pay tribute to the 26-time Isle of Man TT winner and five-time TT Formula 1 World Champion.

McCallen, who was among the special guests in attendance at the launch of the Joey 25 event at Ballymoney Museum on Monday along with Bruce Anstey and Michael Swann, said: “I’m standing here smiling because Joey was my good friend, obviously he was my team-mate and he was my rival at times.

“He was never my enemy, it’s just there was very stiff opposition because Joey was the benchmark for road racing around the world.

“If you beat Joey Dunlop or raced against Joey Dunlop you were some boy, and I was very lucky to become a friend of Joey’s.

“I did beat him a few times but one thing you could say about Joey was that if there was five races in a day at the North West, Ulster Grand Prix, TT or wherever, Joey picked his race and he won it and you weren’t going to be him in that race,” added the Portadown man.

“He was just remarkable and for us to get the honour of riding one of his ex-racing machines… that just wouldn’t happen normally because the people who own those machines are so proud of them and look after them so much.