Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW) won the Enkalon Trophy for the first time at Bishopscourt on Saturday.

Photo Gallery: 13 pictures from the 47th Enkalon Trophy races at Bishopscourt

A big weekend of domestic motorcycling action got under way at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday with the Enkalon Trophy and Davido Wood Trophy races.

Kyle White
By Kyle White
Published 9th Apr 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 16:53 BST

Cork’s Mike Browne won the 47th running of the Enkalon Trophy while the IFS David Wood Trophy was won by Korie McGreevy from Ballynahinch.

Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering RK Racing/BMW) leads Derek Sheils (Roadhouse Macau BMW) in the Enkalon Trophy race at Bishopscourt.

Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering RK Racing/BMW) leads Derek Sheils (Roadhouse Macau BMW) in the Enkalon Trophy race at Bishopscourt. Photo: stephen davison

The start of the Enkalon Trophy Superbike race at Bishopscourt on Saturday.

The start of the Enkalon Trophy Superbike race at Bishopscourt on Saturday. Photo: Rod Neill Pacemaker Press Intern

Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Yamaha) leads eventual winner Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) in the IFS Davy Wood Trophy Supersport race.

Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Yamaha) leads eventual winner Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) in the IFS Davy Wood Trophy Supersport race. Photo: Rod Neill Pacemaker Press Intern

Cookstown's Gary McCoy (Madbros Kawasaki) leads Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Kawasaki) in the Supertwins race at the Enkalon Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt.

Cookstown's Gary McCoy (Madbros Kawasaki) leads Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Kawasaki) in the Supertwins race at the Enkalon Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt. Photo: stephen davison

