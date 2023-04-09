A big weekend of domestic motorcycling action got under way at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday with the Enkalon Trophy and Davido Wood Trophy races.
Cork’s Mike Browne won the 47th running of the Enkalon Trophy while the IFS David Wood Trophy was won by Korie McGreevy from Ballynahinch.
Mike Browne (Burrows Engineering RK Racing/BMW) leads Derek Sheils (Roadhouse Macau BMW) in the Enkalon Trophy race at Bishopscourt. Photo: stephen davison
The start of the Enkalon Trophy Superbike race at Bishopscourt on Saturday. Photo: Rod Neill Pacemaker Press Intern
Jason Lynn (J McC Roofing Yamaha) leads eventual winner Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) in the IFS Davy Wood Trophy Supersport race. Photo: Rod Neill Pacemaker Press Intern
Cookstown's Gary McCoy (Madbros Kawasaki) leads Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Kawasaki) in the Supertwins race at the Enkalon Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt. Photo: stephen davison