PICTURE GALLERY - 33 of the best images from Joey Dunlop 25 Celebration Day as fans and riders remember Northern Ireland icon in Ballymoney

Patrick Van Dort
By Patrick Van Dort

News Letter sports editor

Published 24th May 2025, 20:06 BST
Updated 25th May 2025, 13:16 BST
Thousands lined the Ballymoney streets on Saturday for the Joey 25 Celebration event in memory of the iconic Northern Ireland superstar.

A 26-time Isle of Man TT winner and five-time TT Formula One world champion, Joey Dunlop holds a special place in our country’s sporting history.

July 2 marks the 25th anniversary of Dunlop losing his life following a racing accident in Estonia and fans and riders turned out over the weekend in his Co Antrim hometown to honour the legend’s life and legacy.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in conjunction with the Dunlop family, the event attracted a star-studded line-up including World Superbike champions Jonathan Rea and Carl Fogarty.

A Parade of Champions was held in Ballymoney on Saturday evening featuring 25 of Dunlop’s former racing motorcycles ridden by past team-mates, rival competitors and friends.

The programme also included a Joey Dunlop Stage and Bike Display, Meet The Riders session and autograph signings.

Here are 33 key images from Saturday’s Joey 25 day:

A fitting tribute to Joey Dunlop

1. Joey 25 Celebration

A fitting tribute to Joey Dunlop Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Joey Dunlop's wife, Linda, with Carl Fogarty in Ballymoney for the weekend celebration

2. Joey 25 Celebration

Joey Dunlop's wife, Linda, with Carl Fogarty in Ballymoney for the weekend celebration Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

Relaxing at Joey's Bar in Ballymoney

3. Joey 25 Celebration

Relaxing at Joey's Bar in Ballymoney Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

From left, Ian Lougher, Michael Rutter and Ryan Farquhar arrived in Ballymoney via helicopter from TT preparations on the Isle of Man

4. Joey 25 Celebration

From left, Ian Lougher, Michael Rutter and Ryan Farquhar arrived in Ballymoney via helicopter from TT preparations on the Isle of Man Photo: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

