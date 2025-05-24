A 26-time Isle of Man TT winner and five-time TT Formula One world champion, Joey Dunlop holds a special place in our country’s sporting history.

July 2 marks the 25th anniversary of Dunlop losing his life following a racing accident in Estonia and fans and riders turned out over the weekend in his Co Antrim hometown to honour the legend’s life and legacy.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in conjunction with the Dunlop family, the event attracted a star-studded line-up including World Superbike champions Jonathan Rea and Carl Fogarty.

A Parade of Champions was held in Ballymoney on Saturday evening featuring 25 of Dunlop’s former racing motorcycles ridden by past team-mates, rival competitors and friends.

The programme also included a Joey Dunlop Stage and Bike Display, Meet The Riders session and autograph signings.

Here are 33 key images from Saturday’s Joey 25 day:

