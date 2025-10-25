The line-up includes British Supersport champion Rhys Irwin and fellow Supersport rider Eugene McManus, who is competing in the Superbike class for the Hawk Racing team on the MasterMac Honda.
Ulster Superbike champion Carl Phillips and frontrunner Korie McGreevy and Jonny Campbell are also among the key protagonists at the Hillsborough Club’s annual meeting.
1. Randalstown's Eugene McManus in action during Superbike qualifying on the MasterMac Honda
Pacemaker Press Photo: Rod Neill Pacemaker Press Intl
2. British Supersport champion Rhys Irwin on the Gearlink Bike Performance 15 Suzuki at Bishopscourt
Pacemaker Press Photo: Rod Neill Pacemaker Press Intl
3. Ulster Superbike champion Carl Phillips on the SBT Ireland Kawasaki at the Sunflower Trophy races
Pacemaker Press Photo: Rod Neill Pacemaker Press Intl
4. Gary McCoy on the MadBros BMW as the Cookstown man made his comeback from injury following a crash at the North West 200
Pacemaker Press Photo: Rod Neill Pacemaker Press Intl