Picture gallery: Action from the end-of-season Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down

Kyle White
By Kyle White

News Letter Assistant Sports Editor

Published 25th Oct 2025, 11:49 BST
The Sunflower Trophy races are taking place this weekend at Bishopscourt in Co Down as the Irish motorcycling season reaches a conclusion.

The line-up includes British Supersport champion Rhys Irwin and fellow Supersport rider Eugene McManus, who is competing in the Superbike class for the Hawk Racing team on the MasterMac Honda.

Ulster Superbike champion Carl Phillips and frontrunner Korie McGreevy and Jonny Campbell are also among the key protagonists at the Hillsborough Club’s annual meeting.

1. Randalstown's Eugene McManus in action during Superbike qualifying on the MasterMac Honda

2. British Supersport champion Rhys Irwin on the Gearlink Bike Performance 15 Suzuki at Bishopscourt

3. Ulster Superbike champion Carl Phillips on the SBT Ireland Kawasaki at the Sunflower Trophy races

4. Gary McCoy on the MadBros BMW as the Cookstown man made his comeback from injury following a crash at the North West 200

